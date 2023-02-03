Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Related
wrwh.com
Bears prove no match for Florida Palms
(CLEVELAND) – On Saturday, the Truett McConnell University baseball team competed in the series doubleheader against Florida Palms University, where the Bears tallied 13 runs in game one to seal the win (13-3) and finished the series sweep with a 14-0 victory. Most notable, freshman Caleb Gentry recorded his...
wrwh.com
Day 3 Severe Weather Preparedness Week ” Tornado Safety”
(Cleveland)- We are in the midst of Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week! With today’s theme being “Tornado Safety” we want to share some recent news that will impact early detection and warning of tornados in our area. Many citizens of White County recall the morning of...
wrwh.com
Thunderstorm Safety, Day Two Severe Weather Awareness Week
(Cleveland)- It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, Bryce Barrett, Public Information Officer for White County Public Safety provided this information:. Severe Weather Week Day 2: Thunderstorm Safety – Know the difference. Thunderstorm Watch – a thunderstorm is possible in your area. Thunderstorm Warning – a thunderstorm is present,...
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending February 7th
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending February 7, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The White County Sheriff’s Office is implementing new Detention Center...
wrwh.com
White County Republican Party Announces County Convention
(Cleveland)- The White County Republican Party has announced that Saturday, March 11th is the date to convene Precinct Caucuses to elect Delegates and Alternate Delegates to the White County Republican Party Convention. A news release from the party said the delegate voting would start at 9 AM the County Convention...
wrwh.com
Severe Weather Preparedness Week, A Time To Prepare
(Cleveland)- Today (2/6/23) is the first day of Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week! Bryce Barrett, Public Information Officer for White County Public Safety said during this week they want to share the daily themes to help educate the community. The simplest way to prepare is to sign up to...
wrwh.com
Ballfields To Receive Much Needed Reconditioning
(Cleveland)- All four infields at Yonah Preserve Sports Complex have become extremely hard and are in need of reconditioning. The White County Commissioners approved funding Monday to add conditioner, sand, and clay to correct the fields. The board approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly McEntire to enlist...
wrwh.com
Commissioners Approve Installing Security Cameras At Transfer Station
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners has approved expanding the Fiber Optics Network service to the Transfer Station Building and adding Security Cameras at the facility. The county will connect to the fiber line currently at the Animal Control Facility located next to the Transfer Station. The commissioners also...
Comments / 0