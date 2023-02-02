Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
WSAW
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County. It was closed because of a crash. The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite. The Waushara County Sheriff’s...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A busy weekend’: 8 arrested in Marquette Co. for driving while impaired, one driver had PBT of .374
(WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin had a self-described ‘busy weekend’ after eight people were arrested for driving while impaired. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were arrested for driving while impaired over this past weekend. The weekend was described as ‘busy’.
wapl.com
One killed in Waushara County crash
MARION, Wis–One person is dead following a weekend crash in Waushara County. Two vehicles collided along State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the town of Marion around noon on Sunday. Investigators say one of the vehicles ran a stop sign at that intersection. One of the drivers was...
WBAY Green Bay
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman rescued from house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire in Fond du Lac early Tuesday. At 1:32 a.m., crews were called to a house fire at 984 Ashbury Ct. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire conditions” coming from the roof. Firefighters rescued a...
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/6/23 Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident in Waushara County
One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 in Waushara County’s Town of Marion just after noon Sunday. It happened on Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue. Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver of a Chevy Impala, but the person died at the scene. The driver and a passenger of a Chevy Equinox were taken by ambulance to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Investigators say it appears failure to stop at a stop sign and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wautoma Area Fire District, Wautoma Police Department, the State Patrol, Waushara County EMS, and the County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was Waushara County’s first fatal traffic accident of the year.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
wapl.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Structure fire in Seymour cleared all lanes on WIS 55 reopened
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the structure fire that shut down WIS 55 in Seymour has been cleared. All lanes of traffic have been reopened and there are no details on what started the fire or if anyone was injured. Local...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Grant Fuhrman found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Homicide for Oshkosh West attack
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20-year-old accused of attacking an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer back in 2019 has learned his fate. Grant Fuhrman, who was 16 at the time of the attack, has been found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide by a Winnebago County jury. Fuhrman pleaded not guilty to the charge back in 2021.
WNCY
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
WBAY Green Bay
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday. One group of 9 people floated away on one piece of ice in the Bay of...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
wearegreenbay.com
Plane departing from Appleton International makes emergency landing in snow-covered field, FAA investigating
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge. According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.
