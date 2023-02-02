One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 in Waushara County’s Town of Marion just after noon Sunday. It happened on Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue. Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver of a Chevy Impala, but the person died at the scene. The driver and a passenger of a Chevy Equinox were taken by ambulance to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Investigators say it appears failure to stop at a stop sign and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wautoma Area Fire District, Wautoma Police Department, the State Patrol, Waushara County EMS, and the County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was Waushara County’s first fatal traffic accident of the year.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO