Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Ranks High Among 'Best Cities for Dogs'

Like a small dog with a big bark, Alexandria is the smallest city to land on the Rent.com Best Cities for Dogs List this year. "It punches above its weight when it comes to dog-friendly amenities. And it does it by ranking high in per capita amenities, not sheer quantity," Rent.com explained.
City of Alexandria Offers Free Tax Preparation

The City of Alexandria is offering free tax preparation services to qualifying residents. Taxpayers are eligible if their income is below $59,000 for individuals and families. Expert volunteers from Community Tax Aid, Inc. will ensure that taxpayers apply for all applicable credits and deductions, especially the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, which people may not realize they are eligible to receive. Electronic filing is provided.
