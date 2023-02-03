The City of Alexandria is offering free tax preparation services to qualifying residents. Taxpayers are eligible if their income is below $59,000 for individuals and families. Expert volunteers from Community Tax Aid, Inc. will ensure that taxpayers apply for all applicable credits and deductions, especially the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, which people may not realize they are eligible to receive. Electronic filing is provided.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO