Controversy continues surrounding Cooper Union’s postponement of student exhibition about Soviet design school Vkhutemas

Smithsonian American Art Museum picks Selldorf Architects for major gallery renovation
Late last week the Smithsonian American Art Museum announced it has picked Selldorf Architects for a major revamp of the galleries in its main building. Selldorf Architects’ work with the Smithsonian goes back to 2020, when the New York firm completed concept design and master plan for the museum. The plan proposed display areas for old and new media, such as gallery devoted to video and time-based works. Even as exhibition areas are being refitted with larger wallspaces and new galleries to accommodate an ever-more-diverse collection, the design will preserve the Greek Revival elegance of the 19th-century building. All in all, the firm will renovate about 20,000 square feet of gallery space.
Here are four new and delightful architecture exhibitions you won’t want to miss
Looking to expand your mind this year? AN’s editors have you covered with four exhibitions you won’t want to miss out on. From coast to coast, these highlighted exhibitions pulled from the January/February issue of The Architect’s Newspaper include a historical account of the 1900 World’s Fair, a showcase of innovative furnishings designed in response to the pandemic, and a look at ADUs.
AN Interior in conversation with DeMuro Das
DeMuro Das is an international design firm based in New Delhi and New York. Founded in 2002 by Brian DeMuro and Puru Das, the brand draws from India’s rich culture of craft to produce bespoke and collectible furnishings. Over the last 20 years, DeMuro Das has centralized its manufacturing under one roof. Working from a factory with over 300 employees in New Delhi, the company integrates modern manufacturing technologies with the ancient arts of stone marquetry, stitching, carpentry, metal working, and more. The company also offers a suite of design and architectural services in India. In 2018, DeMuro and Das brought on Brooklyn-based Amy Lee to head up the company’s expansion into the U.S. market, a continuing success despite the dramatic shipping delays brought on by the pandemic.
