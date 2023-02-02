Controversy continues surrounding Cooper Union’s postponement of student exhibition about Soviet design school Vkhutemas

DeMuro Das is an international design firm based in New Delhi and New York. Founded in 2002 by Brian DeMuro and Puru Das, the brand draws from India’s rich culture of craft to produce bespoke and collectible furnishings. Over the last 20 years, DeMuro Das has centralized its manufacturing under one roof. Working from a factory with over 300 employees in New Delhi, the company integrates modern manufacturing technologies with the ancient arts of stone marquetry, stitching, carpentry, metal working, and more. The company also offers a suite of design and architectural services in India. In 2018, DeMuro and Das brought on Brooklyn-based Amy Lee to head up the company’s expansion into the U.S. market, a continuing success despite the dramatic shipping delays brought on by the pandemic.

1 DAY AGO