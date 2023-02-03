ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall and Response

On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead

It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch

No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
A Treasure Trove of Vintage Gay Mardi Pictures

In 1963, Arthur Jacobs came up with a great idea to drum up business for his Bourbon Street diner, The Clover Grill. He would host a costume contest on Mardi Gras, late in the afternoon after the Rex parade. Because the Clover Grill was located in the “gay” section of Bourbon Street, directly across from Café Lafitte in Exile (the city’s oldest gay bar), the contest drew a mostly gay crowd and featured mostly gay contestants, many of whom wore costumes from the tableau balls they had attended just days or weeks earlier. Thus The Bourbon Street Awards was born. The show soon took on a life of its own and is now in its 60th year.
