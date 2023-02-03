Read full article on original website
Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer
Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought.
Cantrell recall organizers fighting public records suit today
Today in New Orleans Civil District court, a judge will hear arguments on whether the NoLatoya recall campaign should turn over signatures on the recall petition to the news media.
antigravitymagazine.com
Recall and Response
On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
NOLA.com
Covington's two at-large incumbents challenge residency of third candidate
One week after former Covington City Council member Jerry Coner jumped into the race for an at-large seat in the March 25 election, his two opponents have challenged his candidacy, saying he doesn't live in the city and provided false information about his address when he qualified. Larry Rolling and...
New Orleans Council Says NOPD Can Close Businesses If They Harbor Criminal Activity
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - It seems like everyday media outlets are reporting the ever-increasing number of crimes reported in New Orleans. If you didn't know this, let this sink in; in September 2022 New Orleans was designated as the "murder capital". You can click here to read our colleague Joe Cunningham's story about the designation.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
theadvocate.com
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
ambushmag.com
A Treasure Trove of Vintage Gay Mardi Pictures
In 1963, Arthur Jacobs came up with a great idea to drum up business for his Bourbon Street diner, The Clover Grill. He would host a costume contest on Mardi Gras, late in the afternoon after the Rex parade. Because the Clover Grill was located in the “gay” section of Bourbon Street, directly across from Café Lafitte in Exile (the city’s oldest gay bar), the contest drew a mostly gay crowd and featured mostly gay contestants, many of whom wore costumes from the tableau balls they had attended just days or weeks earlier. Thus The Bourbon Street Awards was born. The show soon took on a life of its own and is now in its 60th year.
