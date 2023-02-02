Read full article on original website
WTA rankings update: Alycia Parks, Lin Zhu hit career highs after first WTA titles
American Alycia Parks and China’s Lin Zhu are the big mover in the WTA rankings this week, thanks to their first WTA Tour titles in Thailand and Lyon respectively. Parks beat world No 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 to win in Lyon and the 22-year-old climbs 28 places to No 51 in the latest list, also her career-high, after what was her 15th straight indoor win.
Linz Open: Niemeier into second round
German Jule Niemeier edged out American wildcard Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Monday evening. Niemeier, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, and Italian Lucia Bronzetti next.
Cordoba Open: Zapata Miralles makes second round
No 8 seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles advanced to the second round of the Cordoba Open by edging out Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Monday evening. Zapata Miralles, ranked No 76, will play the winner of the match between Colombian Daniel Elahi...
Cordoba Open: JM Cerundolo advances to second round, Schwartzman next
Argentinian wildcard Juan Manuel Cerundolo moved into the second round of the Cordoba Open when Spaniard Pablo Andujar retired at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday night. Cerundolo, ranked No 114, led 6-4, 1-0 when Andujar, ranked No 153, pulled out. Unfortunately Pablo Andujar has retired due to injury.
Thailand Open: Zhu lifts maiden trophy in maiden final
Chinese Lin Zhu won the Thailand Open tournament by beating Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Sunday. “I’m super happy to win my first title here in Hua Hin,” said Zhu afterwards. “The trophy is just so beautiful, the first one is always difficult and Lesia, she’s a fighter, she never gives up so I needed to give my 100% and I need to be more patient especially towards the end. I feel a little bit nervous but I know it’s normal so I have to handle that, I have to attack when I have a chance because she’s not gonna give this match to me and I’m super happy I did it.”
French teenager Fils stuns veteran Gasquet in Montpellier for first win on ATP Tour
Remember the name: Arthur Fils. The teenage French wildcard Arthur Fils upset veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5, 7-5 at the Montpellier Open on Monday to earn his first win on the ATP Tour. The 18-year-old, ranked No 163 and the runner-up in the juniors at Roland-Garros last year, came from 4-2...
Cordoba Open: Darderi wins his first match on the ATP Tour, defeating Gaston
Italian Luciano Darderi, aged 20, won against Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday night. Darderi, ranked No 140, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round matches (Estadio Mario Alberto...
