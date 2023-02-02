Chinese Lin Zhu won the Thailand Open tournament by beating Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Sunday. “I’m super happy to win my first title here in Hua Hin,” said Zhu afterwards. “The trophy is just so beautiful, the first one is always difficult and Lesia, she’s a fighter, she never gives up so I needed to give my 100% and I need to be more patient especially towards the end. I feel a little bit nervous but I know it’s normal so I have to handle that, I have to attack when I have a chance because she’s not gonna give this match to me and I’m super happy I did it.”

2 DAYS AGO