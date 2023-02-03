ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, IN

8th Grade Lady Bombers Basketball beats North White(a Only) 46 – 8

The Lady Bombers defeated North White 46-8 in front of a great home crowd. Thank you to Ci insurance for sponsoring the game and allowing students to attend for free! Scoring for the Lady Bombers were Courtney Mathew (19), Alivia Cain (15), Rylie Moore (4), Vivi Kosiba (4), Hope Hurley (2), and Aubrey Kosta (2). The Lady Bombers play at North Judson tomorrow night.
MONON, IN
8th Grade Lady Bombers Basketball beats South Newton Tournament 39 – 26

The Lady Bombers won the South Newton Invitational defeating North Newton 45-10 and beating Seeger in the championship game 39-26. Scoring for the Lady Bombers in the first game were Alivia Cain (11), Hope Hurley (10), Courtney Mathew (8), Crysta Johns (4), Vivi Kosiba (4), Rylie Moore (4), Peyton Strange (2), and Meeka Martin (2).
KENTLAND, IN
Bombers travel to Delphi and silence the Oracles 72-42

The Bombers traveled to Delphi early on Saturday to challenge the Delphi Oracles and came away with a 72-42 win. The Bombers took a 10 point lead in the first quarter and keep the pace. Tristen Wuethrich led all scores (22) followed by Nole Marchand (11). In total, Nine Bombers scored and the team held a 35-15 advantage in the rebounding category. The Bombers return to action on Thursday hosting Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central.
DELPHI, IN

