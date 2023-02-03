The Bombers traveled to Delphi early on Saturday to challenge the Delphi Oracles and came away with a 72-42 win. The Bombers took a 10 point lead in the first quarter and keep the pace. Tristen Wuethrich led all scores (22) followed by Nole Marchand (11). In total, Nine Bombers scored and the team held a 35-15 advantage in the rebounding category. The Bombers return to action on Thursday hosting Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central.

DELPHI, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO