Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 7, 2023

Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7350 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 7, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Rebranded Reston zoo to open this weekend with self-drive safari

Nova Wild — formerly known as Roer’s Zoofari and, before that, Reston Zoo — will partially reopen this weekend with a new self-drive safari. Customers will get the chance to experience different animals like bison, llamas, and emus from their vehicles. Tours begin Saturday, Feb. 11 and will continue every Friday through Sunday thereafter at the zoo, which is located at 1228 Hunter Mill Road. Each tour is 30 minutes.
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency

(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant

The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)

Are you interested in joining an industry leader who is passionate about growth? At Meadows Farms Nurseries we are focused on helping our employees and our customers grow, we offer challenging and rewarding career opportunities to our employees while providing superior products, services, and growing solutions for our customers. We want to hear from you. Come grow with us and Plant A Little Happiness.
Aging Well: Think positive to stay healthy and happy

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. In times of stress, a positive attitude can help you stay healthy and happy. Multiple studies have indicated that positive thinking can benefit everything from your immune system to your heart health, and even your longevity.
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month

Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Neighborhood Expert: 8 Super Bowl food specials to try!

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. GO BIRDS!. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk...
JUST IN: Construction workers stranded on Tysons high-rise rescued

(Updated at 1:05 p.m.) A power outage has left construction workers on a high-rise in Tysons stranded 13 stories in the air. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units are on the scene at 1800 Chain Bridge Road in Scotts Run after one worker fell from just above some raised scaffolding.
Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month

A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Groveton prompts police search for suspect

A person has been hospitalized after a reported shooting in Groveton. Fairfax County police officers are currently at the scene in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the suspect left in “a dark-colored coupe,” though no description of the person is available. The department advises anyone with information to call 911.
Candidates announced for next month’s Reston Association board election

Reston Association has announced a full slate of candidates for the upcoming Board of Directors’ election. Voting begins at 5 p.m. on March 1, with many available seats contested this year. A 10% quorum is required for uncontested races. Five seats are open for the month-long election: three at-large...
