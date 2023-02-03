Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
Vienna begins replacing Freeman Store pedestrian bridge, requiring W&OD Trail detour
Construction is set to begin on a replacement of the collapsed pedestrian bridge by the Freeman Store and Museum in Vienna. The project will require crews to block off a portion of the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, necessitating a detour, according to the Town of Vienna. “The detour will...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 7, 2023
Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7350 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 7, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Rebranded Reston zoo to open this weekend with self-drive safari
Nova Wild — formerly known as Roer’s Zoofari and, before that, Reston Zoo — will partially reopen this weekend with a new self-drive safari. Customers will get the chance to experience different animals like bison, llamas, and emus from their vehicles. Tours begin Saturday, Feb. 11 and will continue every Friday through Sunday thereafter at the zoo, which is located at 1228 Hunter Mill Road. Each tour is 30 minutes.
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
Proposed McLean field conversion revives worries about health risks of synthetic turf
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) wants Fairfax County to reconsider its embrace of synthetic turf for athletic fields, as a decision nears on whether to replace the grass baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park (6246 Linway Terrace). The organization, which represents residents of the greater McLean area, has called for...
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant
The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)
Are you interested in joining an industry leader who is passionate about growth? At Meadows Farms Nurseries we are focused on helping our employees and our customers grow, we offer challenging and rewarding career opportunities to our employees while providing superior products, services, and growing solutions for our customers. We want to hear from you. Come grow with us and Plant A Little Happiness.
Herndon Town Council may roll back first pay increase in 15 years for now
The topic of pay for the Herndon Town Council is on the legislative body’s docket again. After instituting the first pay increase in nearly 15 years for the 2023-2024 term, the council is considering the possibility of reducing pay to previous levels. The move, pitched by Vice Mayor Clark...
Aging Well: Think positive to stay healthy and happy
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. In times of stress, a positive attitude can help you stay healthy and happy. Multiple studies have indicated that positive thinking can benefit everything from your immune system to your heart health, and even your longevity.
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Neighborhood Expert: 8 Super Bowl food specials to try!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. GO BIRDS!. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk...
JUST IN: Construction workers stranded on Tysons high-rise rescued
(Updated at 1:05 p.m.) A power outage has left construction workers on a high-rise in Tysons stranded 13 stories in the air. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units are on the scene at 1800 Chain Bridge Road in Scotts Run after one worker fell from just above some raised scaffolding.
Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month
A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after woman critically injured in Mount Vernon shooting
Updated at 10 a.m. on 2/8/2023 — Fairfax County police have identified the shooting suspect as 27-year-old Maryland resident Collins Agyei, who will be charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The victim remains in critical condition, police say.
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Groveton prompts police search for suspect
A person has been hospitalized after a reported shooting in Groveton. Fairfax County police officers are currently at the scene in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the suspect left in “a dark-colored coupe,” though no description of the person is available. The department advises anyone with information to call 911.
Candidates announced for next month’s Reston Association board election
Reston Association has announced a full slate of candidates for the upcoming Board of Directors’ election. Voting begins at 5 p.m. on March 1, with many available seats contested this year. A 10% quorum is required for uncontested races. Five seats are open for the month-long election: three at-large...
