spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
spartanburg.com
The Lost Art of Letter Writing
Weeks before Interim started at Wofford College, Dr. Trina Jones, professor of religion and chair of the Wofford College Department of Religion, sent each of her students a handwritten letter. This letter was written on vintage Wofford stationery, gifted to her by the family of the late Rev. Dr. Charlie...
spartanburg.com
Clemson University Forms New School as Globe Switches to Electric Vehicles
The South’s fast rise as a leader in the building of electric vehicles and the batteries to power them is helping drive Clemson University’s decision to form a new school that brings together its mechanical and automotive engineers. The new School of Mechanical and Automotive Engineering puts the...
