Boston, MA

OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Elle

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards

No matter what award show you’re watching, you’re bound to see a red carpet full of remarkable looks. That said, none quite compare to the Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night has historically been one of the most exciting occasions for head-turning looks (after all, it’s hard not to reference Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress—which casually happened to lead engineers to build Google Images), and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was no exception.
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Tufts Daily

K-Weekly: The songs that kept me warm as I froze in my dorm room

Once again, the subject matter of K-Weekly is going to have to change. This semester, I’m thinking of relating anything from my playlists to my life — all while keeping you updated on what’s going on in the K-pop world. For my first article back, I wanted...

