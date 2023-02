WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The SWOSU women's basketball team holds two home games this week, hosting both schools from Arkadelphia. On Thursday, Henderson State will come to matchup with the Lady Dawgs at 5:30 pm. Then, Ouachita Baptist will journey to western Oklahoma to take on SWOSU at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO