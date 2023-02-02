ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing

Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books!  Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Zionsville Man Tries to Get Away, Gets Hit with Pepper Ball Rounds

BOONE COUNTY — A Zionsville man has been arrested after a short police chase that led to him getting pelted with pepper balls. According to The Lebanon Reporter, someone called 911 late Thursday night after noticing that a truck was blocking an intersection and would not move. The driver – later identified as 39-year-old Michael Cebada – was not responding.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy