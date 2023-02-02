Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured
Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers … Read more
'It's been really difficult' | Indy woman raising grandkids after driver takes daughter's life
INDIANAPOLIS — The four children who lost their mother, Kiana Burns, 28, in a car crash last June, are now living with their grandmother, Denise Gatling, on the east side. "I do this 'cause I love them and they are my grandkids, but I also do this for her," Gatling said.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Indy man shot daughter’s mother, her boyfriend outside of his own mother's home
On Jan. 31, IMPD made an arrest related to a shooting that happened in November 2022 in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place.
WRBI Radio
Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing
Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
WISH-TV
Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
WIBC.com
Zionsville Man Tries to Get Away, Gets Hit with Pepper Ball Rounds
BOONE COUNTY — A Zionsville man has been arrested after a short police chase that led to him getting pelted with pepper balls. According to The Lebanon Reporter, someone called 911 late Thursday night after noticing that a truck was blocking an intersection and would not move. The driver – later identified as 39-year-old Michael Cebada – was not responding.
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
