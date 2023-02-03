Tom Brady will begin his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster in the fall of 2024, Brady told Colin Cowherd in an interview on "The Herd." "I want to be great at what I do. ... Talking even last week with the people at Fox Sports, you know, and the leadership there and allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at, you know, thinking about the opportunity, and make sure I don't rush into anything."

