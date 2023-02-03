Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Hughes, Pettersson ready for leadership roles: 'It's something we have to do'
With former captain Bo Horvat on to greener pastures, incumbent Vancouver Canucks stars Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are eager to grow into leaders as the franchise embarks in a new direction. Both players will wear "A's" from here on out, and the responsibility isn't something they plan to take...
theScore
Makar, Avs miffed over non-call on Carter collision
Cale Makar was none too pleased that a dangerous-looking collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter went without a penalty in the Colorado Avalanche's overtime loss Tuesday. "Pretty blindside," the defenseman said, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. "The ref said apparently we ran into each other, but I don't...
theScore
NHL Monday player props: 3 forwards to target
There are six games on the menu Monday night as the NHL returns from its All-Star break. That means there are plenty of player props to comb through. Let's dive into a few that stand out from the pack. Nikita Kucherov over 3.5 shots (+110) Death, taxes, and backing Nikita...
theScore
Vezina Trophy Rankings: Saros putting Predators on his back
Welcome to the fourth in-season edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy rankings. We have one surging newcomer on this list, while four positions remain unchanged from last month. The All-Star break left us with a smaller sample size than usual, making it difficult for our candidates to separate themselves from their peers.
theScore
NHL weekday betting guide: True moneylines for every game
Last we convened, we were wrapping up the unofficial first half of the NHL season, managing a 10-10 week through six days of daily picks that netted +1 unit. Neither element of that short-term record is all that impressive, but if we managed to finish every week in the black, we'd gladly take it.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
theScore
NHL Monday best bets: Islanders to prevail in Horvat's debut
Islanders (-130) @ Flyers (+110) The Islanders have won only three of their last 10 games and sit outside of the playoffs as a result. There's plenty of reason to believe they can get back on track Monday night against the Flyers. First and foremost, the Flyers are vulnerable defensively....
theScore
Holland: Any Oilers deadline deals will be 'dollar in, dollar out'
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said the salary cap is the biggest hurdle to making moves prior to the March 3 trade deadline. "Whether it's forwards or defense, it's my job to be aware of who is available and eventually what the price might be," Holland said on TSN's "Got Yer Back" podcast Wednesday.
theScore
'Still has that aura': Crosby remains your favorite player's favorite player
Sidney Crosby settled into his chair last Friday, gazed at a group of eager reporters, and flashed his patented aw-shucks grin. His plain outfit - white T-shirt, black jeans, comfortable sneakers - matched his tidy mop of hair and scruffy yet short beard. He very much looked like Sid the Kid, only a little older now.
theScore
Report: Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves talking 3-way trade involving D-Lo, Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a potential three-way blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In the reported negotiations, guard D'Angelo Russell would head to the Lakers alongside Jazz swingman Malik Beasley. Point guard Russell Westbrook would be moved to Utah along with draft compensation, while veteran point guard Mike Conley plus picks would be directed to the Timberwolves.
theScore
Brady to start broadcasting role at Fox in fall 2024
Tom Brady will begin his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster in the fall of 2024, Brady told Colin Cowherd in an interview on "The Herd." "I want to be great at what I do. ... Talking even last week with the people at Fox Sports, you know, and the leadership there and allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at, you know, thinking about the opportunity, and make sure I don't rush into anything."
theScore
Gallant: 'It's a shame' Trouba has to fight after big hits
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant doesn't think captain Jacob Trouba should have to answer the bell every time he flattens an opponent. Trouba was the center of attention throughout a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night for a pair of punishing hits on Dillon Dube and Nazem Kadri. Both collisions sparked instantaneous fights.
theScore
Blue Jays' Shapiro hopes to keep young core together: 'We want them to stay here'
Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is hopeful of keeping the club's young core together for the long haul. "We want to do that. We want them to stay here," Shapiro said Wednesday, according to the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley. "But the only thing we have to do is win. There are multiple ways for that to happen as well."
theScore
Report: Blue Jays, Bichette avoid arbitration with 3-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays and star shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration by agreeing on a three-year deal, sources told Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The contract's financial terms aren't known but cover his final three years of arbitration eligibility. He's still on track to become a free agent after the 2025 season.
theScore
Report: Westbrook, Ham had heated exchange during loss to Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham expressed frustration with Westbrook for lingering on the floor after getting subbed...
theScore
Report: Acuna to play for Venezuela at WBC
Ronald Acuna Jr. will play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, a source told Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Atlanta Braves and Acuna reportedly made the decision Wednesday, which means the superstar outfielder will be part of the Venezuelan squad when the full WBC rosters are announced Thursday.
theScore
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 127-108 for 8th straight win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their...
theScore
Are the Blue Jays creating a launch pad with their new fences?
This winter's renovations to Rogers Centre in Toronto are focused on improving the fan experience, creating new revenue streams, and updating the players' facilities. But the ballpark makeover will have another significant impact, intended or not: it will change the offensive environment. To accommodate some of the alterations, the playing...
theScore
NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Banchero rolling as All-Star break nears
The All-Star Game on Feb. 19 will serve as the unofficial end to the first half of the NBA season. So far, one rookie has outshined the rest of his first-year cohorts. That said, the quickly approaching Feb. 9 trade deadline could shake up multiple squads. It could potentially give the other four names on this list, plus several others, renewed hope at taking the top spot down the stretch.
theScore
Report: Nets don't plan to trade KD before deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have told teams that they aren't planning on moving Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant is currently having "ongoing conversations" with the Nets' brass regarding the direction of the franchise in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks last week, Wojnarowski adds.
