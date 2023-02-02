Automotive Industry Leads in Digital Maturity but Faces Uphill Battle Amid EV and Autonomous Transportation Overhaul

Read full article on original website
Seica launches a new leading-edge test solution in the Compact Line, the Compact LR
Strambino, Italy — Seica announces the premiere of the Compact LR, the latest addition to Seica’s already well-known in-circuit bed of nails and functional test solutions included in the COMPACT Next line. For years Seica’s COMPACT line of test systems have been the solution of choice for many...
Executives Identify Technology and Digital Transformation as the #1 Way to Bolster Innovation Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
2023 State of Revenue Report from Model N identifies pharmaceutical, medical technology and high-tech manufacturer perspectives on market challenges. SAN MATEO, Calif. – Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced the results of its fifth annual State of Revenue Report. The report captures detailed data intended to help life sciences and high-tech executives proactively plan and implement strategies to grow company revenue and market share. All executives agreed that innovation is critical to business growth and ranked technology and digital transformation as the #1 focus to strengthen innovation in 2023. Executives also named several market headwinds such as supply chain disruption (43%) and inflation (84%) as having an impact on revenue optimization, compliance, and innovation.
Offshore Electronics Signs PCB Deign and Assembly Agreement with Fireco
Offshore Electronics will provide design for manufacturing support and PCB assembly services to Fireco, a supplier and manufacturer of fire door compliance devices and solutions. The move consolidates much of Fireco’s PCBA procurement, with the company having used several suppliers prior to signing its new contract with the Guernsey-based CEM.
Emerging EV companies use contract manufacturing to break entry barriers: DigiTimes Research
Automotive electrification facilitates the growth of new EV companies. According to DIGITIMES Research, emerging businesses tend to rely on contract manufacturers for car-making, so they can focus on building brands and marketing. Jessie Lin, an analyst with DIGITIMES Research, said EVs generally require 37% fewer components than gasoline cars. The...
Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 3.2% in 2022 Despite Second-Half Slowdown
Worldwide industry sales totaled a record $573.5 billion in 2022, but sales slowed significantly during second half of year. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $573.5 billion in 2022, the highest-ever annual total and an increase of 3.2% compared to the 2021 total of $555.9 billion. Sales slowed during the second half of the year, however. Fourth-quarter sales of $130.2 billion were 14.7% less than the total from the fourth quarter of 2021 and 7.7% lower than the total from third quarter of 2022. And global sales for the month of December 2022 were $43.4 billion, a decrease of 4.4% compared to November 2022 total. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
Waldom Electronics Welcomes Paul Pleban as Director of Operations
WALDOM ELECTRONICS, Inc. welcomes PAUL PLEBAN, replacing now retired James Clark as Director of Operations, reporting into Waldom’s Global CEO Don Akery. Paul Pleban is a proven industry veteran bringing to Waldom over 25 years of manufacturing and distribution experience, driving results while promoting a culture of teamwork and professionalism. His most recent position included serving Arrow Electronics, Inc. as Logistics Services Manager responsible for managing warehouse operations in both the U.S. and Mexico overseeing $400 million in revenue. Paul’s industry knowledge, logistical operational experience and leadership will be an asset, providing continued world-class customer service to our distribution customers, a reflection of Waldom’s Core Values of Care, Communication and Ownership.
ECIA’s January 2023 Electronic Components Sales Sentiment Sustains Momentum into January and Slightly Beats Expectation
ATLANTA – ECIA’s Chief Analyst Dale Ford has posted the latest results from the Electronic Component Sales Trends (ECST) January 2023 survey. “The new year rang in with encouraging results to begin 2023. Overall average sales sentiment jumped by 16.4 points from December’s reading as it climbed to 82.2 points,” he explained. “This result slightly beat expectations from the December survey by 2.2 points.”
Foxconn Reports January Financial Results
Foxconn reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$ 660.4 billion for January 2023, up 4.93% MoM and 48.15% YoY. Revenue in January reached a record high for the same period. (January 2021 ranked 2nd highest with NT$ 500.2 billion). With operations returning to normal and shipments increasing at the Zhengzhou campus,...
