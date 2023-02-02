Automotive Industry Leads in Digital Maturity but Faces Uphill Battle Amid EV and Autonomous Transportation Overhaul

Worldwide industry sales totaled a record $573.5 billion in 2022, but sales slowed significantly during second half of year. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $573.5 billion in 2022, the highest-ever annual total and an increase of 3.2% compared to the 2021 total of $555.9 billion. Sales slowed during the second half of the year, however. Fourth-quarter sales of $130.2 billion were 14.7% less than the total from the fourth quarter of 2021 and 7.7% lower than the total from third quarter of 2022. And global sales for the month of December 2022 were $43.4 billion, a decrease of 4.4% compared to November 2022 total. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO