MSNBC
In debt ceiling fight, McCarthy can’t shake his arithmetic problem
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage is not new. Not only was the California Republican a member of the House GOP leadership the last time his party created such a crisis, McCarthy made no secret of his plans to threaten the nation’s economic security ahead of last fall’s midterm elections.
MSNBC
Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested
House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
House GOP disbands civil rights panel
House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new calls to investigate the Trump-era Durham probe and how Republicans in Congress are straying further from U.S. values. Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Fencing returns around Capitol ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
U.S. Capitol Police have installed fencing around the Capitol out of an abundance of caution ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 6, 2023.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
MSNBC
'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
MSNBC
Trump’s legal troubles are growing in New York
The Manhattan District Attorney is reopening the investigation into former President Trump’s payout to an adult film star and has already convened a grand jury. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss the challenges of trying Trump for a hush money coverup and how state prosecutors could help.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee
“It precisely has to do with bigotry,” says Rep. Ilhan Omar on Republicans voting to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “These are people who certainly don’t believe Muslim immigrants, Somali immigrants, refugees—and certainly someone who carries all those identities together—should be in the United States, let alone in Congress and wield any kind of power.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'
Former Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss police brutality and voting rights, issues looming over President Biden’s second State of the Union address. Regarding voting rights legislation, Holder says, “We have to still push for it, but I think we have to be realistic also. I would not expect to see this House, dominated by Republicans, vote in favor of really just, you know, fairness measures in connection with our voting system.” He adds, “Too many in the Republican Party have made peace with the notion that they're going to be a minority party that has majority power, they're okay with getting fewer votes as long as they hold on to the power that they have.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Jim Jordan’s first round of misguided GOP subpoenas matters
There are a variety of partisan myths that Republicans embrace with unnerving certainty, as if they just know in their gut that the falsehoods are true, reality notwithstanding. They know, for example, that Donald Trump created the greatest economy ever (he didn’t). They know that the Russia scandal was discredited (it wasn’t). They know that the Obama-era IRS scandalously mistreated conservatives (it didn’t).
MSNBC
'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules
The first week of hearings on the Hill confirmed Republicans are choosing political theater over productivity. “Things are off to a pretty rambunctious start,” says NBC News senior Congressional reporter Scott Wong. He joined Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Warren Rojas, Washington correspondent for Insider, to discuss the partisan squabbling. Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
China tensions fly high ahead of Biden State of the Union
MSNBC Dayside Anchors José Díaz-Balart, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing join Andrea Mitchell to preview President Biden’s second State of the Union address, zeroing in on police brutality, gun control, U.S.-China relations, and other issues looming over the speech. Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Republicans point guns in the sky on social media in response to balloon
Republicans like Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Kari Lake and Rep. Paul Gosar on social media have posted pictures of themselves pointing guns at the sky or shooting guns as a response to the Chinese balloon flying over the U.S. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts on the empty gesture.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
State of the Union 2023 live updates: Biden reveals his big message ahead of speech
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union speech tonight at 9 p.m. ET. He will address the nation in front of a divided Congress, with a Republican-controlled House seeking to derail his agenda at every turn. Though Biden has much to brag about, mounting...
MSNBC
With grenades and assault-rifle pins, GOP reps send a message
In politics, it’s not uncommon to see reports that refer to some members as “bomb throwers.” The phrase is generally used to describe rabid ideologues who are more interested in waging partisan attacks than legislating. A couple of weeks ago, however, the phrase took on new significance...
MSNBC
Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden Administration’s handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon. “I think the administration has acted correctly, with strength. By suspending Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, by the president downing the balloon in accordance with how his military said he should, getting off the coast of the country, being able to collect all of the debris and material for intelligence analysis, and by sending a very resolute message,” says Menendez. “That, I think, is the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping: out of strength.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Ro Khanna on ChatGPT and the rise of AI 'It needs to be used thoughtfully'
Katy Tur spoke with Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) to talk about the ChatGPT and the way AI fits into American manufacturing.Feb. 7, 2023.
