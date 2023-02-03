Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Tufts to close COVID-19 testing centers￼
Tufts will close its testing centers at the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses on Mar. 17, it announced on Feb. 6. In a school-wide email, Marie Caggiano, medical director of the Tufts Health Service, said COVID-19 care and testing will still be available on a case-by-case basis at 124 Professors Row on the Medford/Somerville campus.
Tufts Daily
Tufts’ Connection to Slavery, Part 1: The Ten Hills Farm
The founding of Tufts has been a tale told far and wide. When a friend of Charles Tufts, one of the founders of Tufts, asked him what he intended to do with land including Walnut Hill, the iconic centerpiece of campus, Charles proclaimed that “I will put a light on it.”
