In March, the UNO Concert Choir will perform at Carnegie Hall, one of the most well known performance venues in the world. Dr. Derrick Fox, UNO Director of Choral Activities and Distinguished Associate Professor of Music, will also conduct a mass choir performance during the concert that will include about 220 singers from high schools and universities around the United States as well as some UNO alumni. We are proud to bring the Mav (musical) Spirit to the Carnegie Hall stage!

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO