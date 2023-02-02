ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Ten Academic Alliance Renews Wiley Open Access Publishing Agreement

Last year the Big Ten Academic Alliance (BTAA) piloted an Open Access (OA) Publishing Agreement with Wiley with a cap on the number of articles each institution could publish in the Wiley hybrid journals. The University of Nebraska was granted and used all 125 credits – UNO authors accounted for 16 of those credits!
Flag Lowering for Bruce Ruhge

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in memory of Baxter Arena employee Bruce Glenn Ruhge, who recently passed away at the age of 63. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Ruhge and Joan Ruhge (Place) of Avoca; and...
UNO Concert Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall

In March, the UNO Concert Choir will perform at Carnegie Hall, one of the most well known performance venues in the world. Dr. Derrick Fox, UNO Director of Choral Activities and Distinguished Associate Professor of Music, will also conduct a mass choir performance during the concert that will include about 220 singers from high schools and universities around the United States as well as some UNO alumni. We are proud to bring the Mav (musical) Spirit to the Carnegie Hall stage!
