studyfinds.org

No croak or ribbit? Scientists discover rare voiceless frog in the mountains of Tanzania

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nature is full of surprises, and a new species in Africa is certainly drawing attention — not for the sound it makes, but for the lack of any noise at all! Researchers with the University of Cincinnati have discovered a never-before-seen “voiceless” frog species. Living in the Ukaguru Mountains of Tanzania, the Ukaguru spiny-throated reed frog does not croak, sing, or ribbit at all. It’s one of the very few frog species that doesn’t vocally communicate with other frogs.
studyfinds.org

A deadly gas to humans may actually be what kickstarted life on Earth

MELBOURNE, Australia — Life on Earth appears to owe its existence to a gas that’s deadly to present-day humans, a new study reveals. Scientists in Australia say carbon monoxide appears to be responsible for creating the first organisms, explaining how microbes in the deep ocean survive without sunlight.

