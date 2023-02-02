CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nature is full of surprises, and a new species in Africa is certainly drawing attention — not for the sound it makes, but for the lack of any noise at all! Researchers with the University of Cincinnati have discovered a never-before-seen “voiceless” frog species. Living in the Ukaguru Mountains of Tanzania, the Ukaguru spiny-throated reed frog does not croak, sing, or ribbit at all. It’s one of the very few frog species that doesn’t vocally communicate with other frogs.

