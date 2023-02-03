Read full article on original website
Good Morning San Diego: Padres looking to sign 3B Manny Machado to extension?
‘Looking Forward to Redeeming Myself’: Padres Tatis Jr. on His Suspension and Mending Fences in San Diego (NBC 7 San Diego) Padres have work to do if they want to keep Manny Machado beyond next season (San Diego Union-Tribune) MLB News. Who’s the team to beat in NL West?...
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023
The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
Roenis Elias could be the Cubs’ secret bullpen weapon
Many of us — perhaps you! — hope the Cubs will still reunite with lefthander Andrew Chafin, who’s still unsigned only about three weeks away from the beginning of spring games. In case that doesn’t happen, though, the Cubs might already have in camp, on a minor-league...
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher
As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
Arizona to hire former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson, per report
Jedd Fisch said Arizona signed a “5-star coach” last week when it announced former assistant Duane Akina was joining the staff as a defensive analyst. But there was still the business of filling the vacant cornerbacks position to tend to. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com is reporting the Wildcats...
What next for Giants if Mike Kafka gets Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job?
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is one of only two known remaining candidates for the Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job, the other being Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Unless a mystery candidates emerges, that means there is a 50-50 chance the Giants will need a new offensive play-caller in 2023.
Year in Review: OL Andrus Peat
Andrus Peat’s 2022 season was another below average one to say the least as he spent a good portion of his time on the sideline due to injury (appeared in 11 games). This has continued to be a problem throughout his career and could very well be the reason why we see him in a different uniform next season. As far as Peat’s play, it isn’t always as bad as fans like to make it seem. He’s shown flashes of great play in the running game as well as getting out in space on screens, which is something the New Orleans Saints did not have in their plans this past season.
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
Ryan Nielsen comes to Atlanta looking for sound play and big improvement
All we really want is for the Atlanta Falcons defense to be one of the league’s most feared units. They’ve only been top ten in terms of preventing scores and yardage twice in the last 30 years, the profoundly weird 2017 season and back in their possibly best-ever year in 1998. In between those and after them, the defense has swung wildly between decent and horrible.
Yankees announce 29 non-roster invitees for 2023 spring training
Non-roster invitees are always a good signal as to the players a particular organization wants a closer look at. There’s typically a collection of veterans filling out slots within the org, but the big league camp gives an opportunity for prospects to gel with guys that have already made it to the show, and maybe surprise with better batted ball data or other advancements made over the winter.
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN’s 2-Round mock has Steelers making interesting choices
There is still a lot which has to take place before the 2023 NFL Draft, and all NFL organizations will be adjusting their team needs lists after free agency. But that doesn’t stop sites from both writing, and covering, mock drafts. It’s big business within the current NFL landscape....
Houston Texans Value of Things: Potential Defensive Cap Causalities
Once the coaching staff is cemented in place, the next frontier will be free agency. According to multiple sources, the Houston Texans have $37 million under the cap they could theoretically spend on free agents. Naturally, that number is fluid for any number of reasons. Teams have to leave a...
Rick Reuschel should be in the Hall of Fame
Let me start another Hall of Fame controversy. I think it’s a serious oversight by the Hall of Fame to not have inducted former Cubs righthander Rick Reuschel, more than 30 years after his retirement. Reuschel didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot...
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl only Giants mock draft
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and there are only two draft slots left to be determined. So why not take the time for a quick mock draft?. To put a bit different (and topical) spin on things, all of my picks for the New York Giants are made from participants from the Senior Bowl. This year’s Senior Bowl had a very strong roster, so it was actually easier than expected to fill out an entire seven-round draft with only players from that game.
Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints
Not long after it was announced that the New Orleans Saints were signing Joe Woods to be their DC, news broke that the team is losing assistant OL coach Zach Strief. The #Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new O-line coach, source said. The long-time #Saints offensive lineman standout and favorite of Sean Payton, he quickly ascended in the coaching ranks after serving as assistant OL coach. Now lands in Denver.
Bengals land a guy compared to John Randle in new mock draft
Cincinnati Bengals, Lance Zierlein, John Randle, National Football League (NFL) The Cincinnati Bengals are in a great spot entering the 2023 NFL Draft. While some needs, like offensive line or tight end, could be more significant based on how NFL free agency plays out, the Bengals won’t be strapped to a specific group of players. That means mock draft season has been enjoyable thus far with Cincinnati being linked to many names across the board.
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
