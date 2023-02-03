Andrus Peat’s 2022 season was another below average one to say the least as he spent a good portion of his time on the sideline due to injury (appeared in 11 games). This has continued to be a problem throughout his career and could very well be the reason why we see him in a different uniform next season. As far as Peat’s play, it isn’t always as bad as fans like to make it seem. He’s shown flashes of great play in the running game as well as getting out in space on screens, which is something the New Orleans Saints did not have in their plans this past season.

1 DAY AGO