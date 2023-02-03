Read full article on original website
Washington bill to be introduced named after Yakima's Lucian Munguia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A public hearing will be held Tuesday on House Bill 1512, which is also known as the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act." The bill would require the Office of the Attorney General to publish and maintain on its website a missing persons section with updated information related to locating and recovering missing persons.
Georgia law enforcement conducting another 'clearing operation' at site of 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia are carrying out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed by opponents as "Cop City" -- nearly three weeks after a similar such operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester. "The (Georgia Bureau of...
DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney's theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek
A bill to wind down Disney's special governing powers in Central Florida would put the company's Orlando-area theme parks under the oversight of a board that will be hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving the Republican executive new authority over the state's largest employer and his recent political foe. The...
Here's what it was like to spend the night on Mount Washington during some of the wildest weather ever recorded
Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire is known to have some of the wildest weather on the planet, and without a doubt, it takes the cake for the United States. Located at just over 6,000 feet, it is situated in the perfect location for extreme winds and brutal cold.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by an officer
Authorities in Louisiana are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by an officer, state police said in a statement. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed by a Shreveport Police Department officer after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Friday night, the Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
