Washington State

yaktrinews.com

Washington bill to be introduced named after Yakima's Lucian Munguia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A public hearing will be held Tuesday on House Bill 1512, which is also known as the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act." The bill would require the Office of the Attorney General to publish and maintain on its website a missing persons section with updated information related to locating and recovering missing persons.
YAKIMA, WA
Louisiana State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by an officer

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by an officer, state police said in a statement. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed by a Shreveport Police Department officer after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Friday night, the Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
SHREVEPORT, LA

