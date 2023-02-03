Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans
The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his position, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. According to the release, the mayor accepted the resignation of Tshibaka and Raylene Griffith has been named the new acting director of...
Fallout continues: Bronson HR director resigns
Mayor Dave Bronson has named Raylene Griffith as the acting director of the Human Resources Department, as the mayor accepted the resignation of Anchorage H.R. Director Niki Tshibaka today. Tshibaka was named Director of Human Resources on July 1, 2021. He previously served the state of Alaska as deputy commissioner...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage HR Director resigns amid turmoil
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
akbizmag.com
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
kinyradio.com
School is released from lockdown after package is found to not be a threat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Police Department was investigating a report of a suspicious package that was found in the front parking lot of the Gastineau Elementary School. At 3:42 p.m. JPD determined that the suspicious package was not a threat. School activities have resumed as normal operations and the area is open to the public.
alaskapublic.org
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
Dark money group weaponizes Demboski resignation letter, sends edited version to Anchorage voters
The dark money group known as the 907 Initiative, headed up by a former Anchorage Daily News reporter, has gone on an offensive against Mayor Dave Bronson again. The group has a massive radio ad buy and is mailing out an edited version of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s resignation letter, in which she makes numerous accusations about improper contracts being signed by the city.
akbizmag.com
Top Shelf: Craft and Design at Whisky & Ramen
The Whiskey & Ramen co-owners fell in love with a historic three-story, 6,000-square-foot building downtown that provided more than enough room for a growing restaurant, as well as design challenges to match the space. When Jon McNeil and Nicole Cusack decided to bring a ramen restaurant to Anchorage, they pictured...
Di Grappa pulls out of District 4 Assembly race, leaving Rivera vs. Szanto for midtown
Jenny Di Grappa, a liberal who filed to run against Felix Rivera in District 4 for the Anchorage Assembly, pulled out of the race this week. Although she missed the withdrawal deadline, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk has crossed her name off the list, and she won’t appear on the April 4 ballot, and won’t take votes away from Rivera.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University has partnered with the Alaska Native Heritage Center to host swimming lessons for Alaska Native children. “This is a very important partnership because we have the opportunity to teach as many as 200 students over a span of time that belong to the Tiamuna grant, how to swim, boating safety, as well as paddle sports,” Alaska Pacific University Assistant Director of Recreational Programs Michele Cateson said.
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
tourcounsel.com
Dimond Center | Shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska
The Dimond Center is a regional shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, United States, located on the southwest corner of East Dimond Boulevard and the Old Seward Highway in south Anchorage. This is the largest enclosed mall in the state of Alaska, though the open-air Tikahtnu Commons in NE Anchorage has a greater GLA.
police1.com
Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in downtown Anchorage just four weeks from now, but the work — and the fun — is already well underway. Mushers, volunteers and Iditarod Trail Committee members will all be working right up until the race start. Here is a list of the upcoming Iditarod activities that will keep fans and volunteers busy until the first Saturday in March.
nddist.com
Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Rubber Group, an employee-owned industrial distribution company headquartered in Anchorage, has rebranded as ARG Industrial. ARG Industrial is a solutions-focused organization specializing in the distribution of hose, fittings, lifting and rigging products. The company serves a wide variety of industrial markets across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.
kinyradio.com
With study voted down, Huna Totem can continue working on cruise ship dock
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The proposed ordinance to spend $300,000 on the Cruise Ship dock lot, now owned by Huna Totem Corporation was voted down earlier this week. On Monday, Jan. 30th, the city assembly voted against the proposed ordinance that would have the city help plan out a cruise ship dock on a sub port now owned by the Huna Totem Corporation.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
