Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
thenationalnews.com
Former US home of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor listed for $49 million
The Rockville property sits on a 9.65-acre plot amid protected parkland on the banks of the Potomac River. Photos: Bright MLS/ Zillow. A Maryland estate that once belonged to Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor has been put on the market for $49 million. The Rockville property sits on...
mocoshow.com
BooBoo Pho Now Open
BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
DMV liquidation stores: Can they save consumers cash as inflation burns wallets?
ALEXANDRIA, Va (DC News Now) — The Black Friday Daily Deals liquidation store in Alexandria promotes weekly deals on truckloads of retail products, after being bought from major retailers. Products from household items to clothes, appliances and electronics are strikingly priced at $10 on Fridays and cost two dollars less every day after that, and […]
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Sun Gazette newspaper stops publishing, staff hired by new paper
The Sun Gazette newspaper has not published new articles on its website since Friday and may have printed its last edition. Several sources tell ARLnow that the free weekly paper, which has separate editions serving Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, has effectively shuttered, though no notice of a closure was published online.
theburn.com
Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business
Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
tourcounsel.com
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.
Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
Capital city most luxury-obsessed area in US, study says
A study provided to Fox Business says people tend to associate luxury with the U.S.'s capital city, Washington, D.C. Vacation, jewelry and hotels appear on Google Trends data.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
WTOP
NYC’s Maman French bakery opens 2 more locations in DC area
French bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is opening two more locations in the D.C. region. Maman opened its first D.C.-area outpost at Bethesda Row in Maryland in 2022. A second location opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1353 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. A third will follow at Union Market, scheduled to open the week of Feb. 20.
Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
WTOP
Mr. Bake bringing substance and style to Prince George’s Co.
Kareem Queeman’s nickname is Mr. Bake and right now, his career is running way hotter than any of the ovens used to bake his desserts out of a ghost kitchen in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Queeman is someone you might recognize from various appearances on TV shows and Food Network...
mocoshow.com
Asian Cuisine and Seafood Coming to Gaithersburg
Signage is up for Asian Cuisine and Seafood at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of China King. No additional details about the restaurant are available but construction is currently ongoing in the interior of the building. Asian Cuisine and Seafood will be located between 7-Eleven and El Salvadoran restaurant El Encanto.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle on SB 355 in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to a call for a crash on on Frederick Rd (Rt 355) near Professional Drive in Gaithersburg. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision between two vehicles caused one to overturn blocking most lanes on southbound 355 and some lanes northbound. Emergency Medical Services are evaluating a few patients with non-life threatening injuries.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
