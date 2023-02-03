ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

No. 8 Cavaliers get back to defensive roots, drop 22nd-ranked Wolfpack, 63-50

After getting pounded in the paint over the weekend en route to a loss against in-state foe Virginia Tech, Virginia was determined to limit the interior production of visiting, 22nd-ranked NC State Tuesday night. The message from UVA coach Tony Bennett to his team was simple, but effective in practice...
RALEIGH, NC
jerryratcliffe.com

Wahoo Preview: No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 22 NC State

The No. 8 Virginia men’s basketball team looks to get back on track Tuesday night at 9 p.m. against 22nd-ranked NC State at John Paul Jones Arena on the ACC Network. The Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in Blacksburg over the weekend, as Virginia Tech held on for a 74-68 win on Saturday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
jerryratcliffe.com

Women’s Golf: 12th-ranked Hoos finish 10th in Guadalajara

The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team finished 12th at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Cavaliers were faced with lineup issues during the two-day, 54-hole event due to illness that prevented UVA from fielding a complete lineup through any round. UVA shot 17-over 305 during the final round for a total of 43-over 907. UVA was the host school for the tournament.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Many people travel to Italy for the hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas alone. Yet what if we told you there was a place in Virginia that delivered a comparable experience, save the pricey flight overseas? Lampo Neapolitan Pizza is about as authentic as it gets, and it’s conveniently located in Charlottesville. This tiny restaurant often has a line out the door, and the reason is that the food is just that good. If you enjoy quality pizza made with the finest local ingredients, you owe it to yourself to visit Lampo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Victims of I-81 head-on crash identified

Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Yes in my backyard

Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

U.S. 29 in Remington to remain closed most of day after fiery crash

U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington is expected to remain closed much of the day after a fiery crash late Wednesday damaged a traffic signal. Detours are in place. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
REMINGTON, VA

