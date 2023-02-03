ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

sacredheartpioneers.com

Stewart Records Two PRs for Pioneers at DeSchriver Invitational

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Junior Blake Stewart set two personal-records to lead the Sacred Heart University men's track and field team at the 23rd-Annual East Stroudsburg DeSchriver Invitational. Stewart tallied a pair of top-15 finishes on the afternoon, placing seventh in the long jump with a PR mark 6.43m...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Falls to Hofstra 6-1 in Home Opener

TRUMBULL, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team fell in its home opener to Hofstra, 6-1, on Sunday. The Pride swept the Pioneers in doubles and followed up with five of six victories in singles. Graduate student Sebastian Colla posted SHU's only win. The Rosario, Argentina native lost...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Defeat Merrimack 186-74 on Senior Day

MILFORD, Conn. – The Sacred Heart University women's swimming and diving team celebrated its Senior Day on Saturday afternoon with a 186-74 home victory over Merrimack College at the McCann Natatorium. Before today's meet, the Pioneers recognized its seven seniors and one graduate student with a Senior Day ceremony....
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Solomon Nets 1,000th Point in Pios’ Win over CCSU 78-65

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team had four players score in double-figures on its way to a 78-65 home victory over Central Connecticut State University in Northeast Conference play on Saturday afternoon at the Pitt Center. Nico Galette led all players with a game-high 22...
