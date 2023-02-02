Week in review: Endophthalmitis outbreak, hypoglycemia worsens diabetic retinopathy, pediatric ophthalmologist shortage

Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Can high blood pressure cause a stroke?
A range of factors can increase someone’s risk of experiencing a stroke. High blood pressure (HBP) is a significant risk factor for stroke. a blockage prevents blood from reaching the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. This can cause brain damage, disability, and death. Studies...
aao.org
Artificial intelligence may offer a screening option for diabetic retinopathy
Review of: Diabetic retinopathy telemedicine outcomes with artificial intelligence-based image analysis, reflex dilation, and image overread. Mehra A, Softing A, Guner M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, December 2022. According to this limited population study, artificial intelligence-based image analysis appears to be as effective as manual reading when screening...
Medical News Today
What dietary choices might help manage diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that can result in vision loss. Maintaining a balanced, nutritious diet and selecting appropriate foods can help manage blood sugar, which in turn can help prevent damage to the eyes. Diabetic retinopathy is a. complication that can affect people living with diabetes. It...
Medical News Today
What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression
Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
Medical News Today
Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?
The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
Medical News Today
What are the oral symptoms of Kaposi sarcoma?
Kaposi sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs due to a virus. It typically affects the skin and mouth and can cause oral symptoms, such as lesions inside the mouth. Kaposi sarcoma is a form of cancer that causes skin lesions across the body. These lesions can affect the lining of the throat, nose, and mouth. Depending on how much the cancer has spread, survival rates for Kaposi sarcoma can be as high as.
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Healthline
Is There a Difference Between Renal Failure and Kidney Failure?
“Renal” means something related to the kidneys. Healthcare professionals use the terms “renal failure” and “kidney failure” interchangeably. But there are other common terms you may also hear them use. Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that act like your body’s filtration system. They filter...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered dialysis for at least 4 months. The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) is the first drug to gain approval for the treatment of anemia in more than 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the United States.
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
MedicalXpress
Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing while you sleep. Your breathing usually stops for more than 10 seconds and then restarts. This cycle can happen multiple times throughout the night.An estimated 24 million people in the United States have undiagnosed sleep apnea. While there are different sleep apnea types, obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes the tissues in your mouth and throat to narrow or close your airways. As a result, your breathing momentarily stops, which can put a strain on your heart and ultimately affect your daily life.One...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
msn.com
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
Comments / 0