Montclair Place update: Teen fatally shot in parking lot; second teen stabbed

Montclair mall shooting: Teen killed in parking lot 02:03

A teenager was fatally shot and a second was hospitalized from a stabbing in a Montclair parking lot Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Lane at about 8:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot victim at Montclair Place mall, where they found a 15-year-old male in the east parking lot with chest injuries, according to a statement released Friday morning by the Montclair Police Dept.

A 15-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead .

The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported by a third party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. That patient was out of surgery and in stable condition Friday morning.

According to the department's preliminary investigation, two groups gathered in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. Witnesses ran toward a Target across the street from the parking lot.

Officers were concerned Thursday night that a suspect or suspects ran into a Target store, prompting an evacuation. Authorities did not find any suspects inside and allowed employees and customers back into the store.

Police said Friday both injuries were sustained in an altercation between two parties, isolated to the individuals involved, and that there was no threat to the public.

The victims were not identified due to their age. No suspect descriptions were released.

Detectives continued to investigate Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the events that led up to it is urged to call the Montclair Police Department at (909) 621-4771. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous may also contact WeTip at the same number.