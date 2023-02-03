ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Montclair Place update: Teen fatally shot in parking lot; second teen stabbed

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFRl8_0kb4nQoq00

Montclair mall shooting: Teen killed in parking lot 02:03

A teenager was fatally shot and a second was hospitalized from a stabbing in a Montclair parking lot Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Lane at about 8:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot victim at Montclair Place mall, where they found a 15-year-old male in the east parking lot with chest injuries, according to a statement released Friday morning by the Montclair Police Dept.

A 15-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead .

The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported by a third party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. That patient was out of surgery and in stable condition Friday morning.

According to the department's preliminary investigation, two groups gathered in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. Witnesses ran toward a Target across the street from the parking lot.

Officers were concerned Thursday night that a suspect or suspects ran into a Target store, prompting an evacuation. Authorities did not find any suspects inside and allowed employees and customers back into the store.

Police said Friday both injuries were sustained in an altercation between two parties, isolated to the individuals involved, and that there was no threat to the public.

The victims were not identified due to their age. No suspect descriptions were released.

Detectives continued to investigate Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the events that led up to it is urged to call the Montclair Police Department at (909) 621-4771. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous may also contact WeTip at the same number.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man wounded during stabbing in Long Beach; suspect arrested

Police arrested a man allegedly connected to a stabbing that occurred in Long Beach on Friday. Officers were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.As they searched for the suspect, "officers established a perimeter and began a search for the suspect," police said. "Officers made contact with the suspect, however, the suspect refused to comply with officer commands to surrender."A K9 unit was brought to the scene and a "use of force occurred," before the suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as 33-year-old Long Beach resident Andrew Martinez.  He has been booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. His bail is set at $1 million.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Park police release video of Anthony Lowe Jr. shooting

In a news conference Monday, the Huntington Park Police Dept. released previously unseen video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of a double-amputee suspected in a stabbing in January.According to the Huntington Park Police Dept., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Thursday, January 26. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Arriving officers spoke with the stabbing victim, who told them he was attacked by a man in a wheelchair.Anthony Lowe Jr., a 36-year-old double amputee in a wheelchair, was found on the 1900 block of Slauson, about a half-mile away, police said. Officers said Lowe was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife. In a statement, the department said officers deployed a Taser on Lowe twice. Huntington Park police said that Lowe continued to threaten officers with the knife, reportedly throwing it at them, and officers shot him. Lowe was struck in his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.A spokesperson for the family said Lowe was in a wheelchair with both legs amputated at the knees and was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide

The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA.com

Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair

Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside

Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
SOUTH GATE, CA
foxla.com

Puppy stolen during violent encounter in Bell Gardens returned to family

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A puppy that was stolen from a Bell Gardens pet store is back home and the juvenile responsible for the violent robbery is behind bars. Jesse Robles is the son of Rosa Muñoz, the woman who was seen on video fighting with the dognapper. Muñoz was trying to rescue a 6-week-old puppy who was stolen moments ago from her store Planet Pet Shop.
BELL GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Mother arrested, toddler located in alleged child abduction probe

Police located a three-year boy and his mother Sunday who were the subject of an investigation into the child's alleged abduction.The mother, who was identified as 25-year-old Samantha Hernandez, and her 3-year-old son, Elias Cruz, were located in the city of Ontario. Police said Hernandez, who is a noncustodial parent of Elias and is believed to be homeless, was taken into custody. The child will be returned home safely. 
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Long Beach; search for suspect underway

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Long Beach on Wednesday. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Court, according to Long Beach Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in an alley," police said in a statement. "The suspect fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, striking him and resulting in the victim's death."Investigators do not believe that the shooting was random, but are still searching for a motive. There was no information immediately available on a suspect.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
proclaimerscv.com

35 Year Old Man Drops Off A Human Jawbone At San Bernardino Police Station

A human jawbone and possibly animal remains were left at a California police station by an unidentified man on Thursday, according to investigators. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Police Department, the stranger entered the building carrying “what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy