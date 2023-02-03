Read full article on original website
Related
anglerschannel.com
Valley Bass Wins MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Arizona’s Valley Bass team of Jeff Giffen of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dylan Mladick of Buckeye, Arizona, brought three bass to the scale Sunday weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. For their win, the Valley Bass duo now advance to the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
majorleaguefishing.com
Simpson University wins MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Simpson University duo of Jacob Greene of American Canyon, California, and Austin Rojas of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, cruised to victory by more than three pounds at the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces. The victory earned the Red Hawks’ bass club qualification into the 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship.
majorleaguefishing.com
Kline seals the deal on Lake Havasu with 15-13, earns first win as a pro on Toyota Series
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – It sounds cliché, but tournament bass fishing often comes down to adjustments made in the moment. California pro Todd Kline will confirm that cliché, and show you a brand-new Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats first-place trophy and a check just shy of $30,0000 to prove it.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Kline shoots for a W at Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Top 25 are shooting for the win on Lake Havasu, and so far things aren’t going quite to plan for everyone. So, the final afternoon of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event is looking really key for more than a few. When we left Todd Kline, the leader had only two keepers in the box, though they were both 3-pounders. Behind him, Mike Williams was also struggling, which could leave the top more open than anyone would have predicted at takeoff. Stay tuned.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Another good weigh-in in the desert at Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event on Lake Havasu produced a good catch again, with a bunch of pros landing bags in the teens. Of course, that wasn’t enough to keep up with Todd Kline, who continues to dominate the division opener.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting The Oatman Dollar Bill Bar, An Arizona Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Nestled in the Black Mountains of Mohave County, Arizona, sits one of the most unique restaurants in the Southwest. In the heart of Oatman Arizona, on the ground floor of the historic Oatman Hotel, you will find The Dollar Bill Bar, a saloon and restaurant like no other. It may be the most unique restaurant in Arizona.
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway
It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
Comments / 0