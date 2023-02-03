ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
anglerschannel.com

Valley Bass Wins MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Arizona’s Valley Bass team of Jeff Giffen of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dylan Mladick of Buckeye, Arizona, brought three bass to the scale Sunday weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. For their win, the Valley Bass duo now advance to the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Why Arizona dark skies matter

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
majorleaguefishing.com

Simpson University wins MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Simpson University duo of Jacob Greene of American Canyon, California, and Austin Rojas of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, cruised to victory by more than three pounds at the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces. The victory earned the Red Hawks’ bass club qualification into the 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Kline shoots for a W at Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Top 25 are shooting for the win on Lake Havasu, and so far things aren’t going quite to plan for everyone. So, the final afternoon of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event is looking really key for more than a few. When we left Todd Kline, the leader had only two keepers in the box, though they were both 3-pounders. Behind him, Mike Williams was also struggling, which could leave the top more open than anyone would have predicted at takeoff. Stay tuned.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Another good weigh-in in the desert at Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event on Lake Havasu produced a good catch again, with a bunch of pros landing bags in the teens. Of course, that wasn’t enough to keep up with Todd Kline, who continues to dominate the division opener.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring

MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
OnlyInYourState

The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway

It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
LAUGHLIN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy