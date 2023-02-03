LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Top 25 are shooting for the win on Lake Havasu, and so far things aren’t going quite to plan for everyone. So, the final afternoon of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event is looking really key for more than a few. When we left Todd Kline, the leader had only two keepers in the box, though they were both 3-pounders. Behind him, Mike Williams was also struggling, which could leave the top more open than anyone would have predicted at takeoff. Stay tuned.

