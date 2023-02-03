Read full article on original website
Catherine Hunold Leads ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ at Semperoper Dresden
The Semperoper Dresden is set to revive a production of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The production by David Hermann will return for the first time since it premiered in 2018. The work will star Catherine Hunold in the title role, Sarah Aristidou as Zerbinetta, Angela Brower as the Composer, and Gregory Kunde in his role debut as Bacchus.
Teatro Real de Madrid to Showcase Modern European Premiere of Corselli’s ‘Achille in Schiro’
The Teatro Real de Madrid is set to present the modern European premiere of Francesco Corselli’s “Achille in Schiro” starting on Feb. 17, 2023. The opera, which will be presented in co-production with the Theater an der Wien, will run through Feb. 25, 2023 for a total of five performances. Mariame Clément directs a cast starring countertenors Franco Fagioli (Achille, Pirra) and Tim Mead (Ulisse); sopranos Francesca Aspromonte (Deidamia) and Sabina Puertolas (Teagene); tenors Krystian Adam (Arcade) and Juan Sancho and (Nearco), and bass Mirco Palazzi (Licomede). Ivor Bolton conducts the Coro Titutal del Teatro Madrid and the Orquesta Barroca de Sevilla.
Royal School of Church Music to Present New Work For Coronation of King Charles III
The Royal School of Church Music has announced “Sing for the King” on May 6, 2023. The showcase features a new commission from British composer and singer Joanna Forbes L’Estrange” to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. The piece entitled “The Mountains shall bring peace,”...
Washington Master Chorale to Present World Premiere of David Conte’s ‘The Unknown Sea’
(Photo Credit: David Conte) Closing its 13th season, the Washington Master Chorale will present the world premiere of David Conte’s new work “The Unknown Sea” as part of the “Poetry Into Song” concert on March 5, 2023, at the National Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 5:00 p.m., local time.
Obituary: Influential Director & Artistic Director Jürgen Flimm Dies at 81
On Feb. 4, 2023, German theater and opera director Jürgen Flimm died at the age of 81 in Berlin. Born on July 17, 1941, Flimm was born in Gießen and studied the theory of drama, literature, and sociology at the University of Cologne. He would begin his career with his first position as assistant director at the Munich Kammerspiele in 1968.
Uncovered Opera to Present Valeria Perboni’s Witch-filled ‘Macbeth’
Uncovered Opera is set to showcase a unique production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” starting on Feb. 25, 2023. Taking on the title role will be Emil Vincenzi and Robert Byford with Marianne Town Smith and Anna Loveday rotating as Lady Macbeth. André Andrade stars as Banco while Davide Basso and Ernesto Vacarezza will share the role of Macduff. Melvin Claridge will be Malcolm and Adam Brown will be the Medico. Finally. Alice Usher and Alicia Mallace-Goulbourne will take turns as the Dama.
Deutsche Oper Berlin Announces Next Indendant
The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced that Aviel Cahn will be the company’s next Intendant. Cahn, who is the current director of the Grand Théâtre de Genève, is set to commence his tenure on August 1, 2026. He will succeed Dietmar Schwarz, whose contract with the Deutsche Oper Berlin ends in 2025; in between the two tenures, the company will seek out an interim director.
Greek National Opera to Present Unique Double Bill of Bartok & Puccini Operas
The Greek National Opera is set to present a double bill of “Bluebeard’s Castle” and “Gianni Schicchi” this March. The production, which features Themelis Glynatsis rendition of the Bartok opera and John Fulljames’ take on the Puccini classic, opens on March 9 and runs for four performances through the 24th, 2023.
Los Angeles Master Chorale to Present ‘Choose Something Like a Star’ & ‘Esmail / Fauré’
The Los Angeles Master Chorale has announced the next two major shows in its 2022-23 season. First up is “Choose Something Like A Star.” The showcase, which will be directed by Artistic Director Grant Gershon, is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2023 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Anne Sofie von Otter & Kitty Whately Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will be about to hear rarely performed works and three famed song cycles in a production setting. Navona Records releases the latest from The ARK Trio, formed by soprano Allison Charney, cellist Kajsa William-Olsson, and pianist Reiko Uchida. The pieces presented in the CD may be an eclectic mix of American history, Bachian and Schubertian influences, and timeless poetry.
Kristyn Michele to World Premiere Samuel Lord Kalcheim’s ‘Ancient Hymns and Prayers’
Composer Samuel Lord Kalcheim will present “Ancient Wisdom, Emerging Voices” on Friday, March 3, 2023. The showcase, which will take place at the Tenri Cultural Institute in New York City, will feature two world-premiere pieces in addition to other unique works by Kalchiem. At the forefront of this...
Òpera a Catalunya Announces Cast Change for ‘Madama Butterfly’
Òpera a Catalunya has announced a cast change for its production of “Madama Butterfly.”. The company said that Hiroko Morita will no longer perform the role of Cio-Cio San. As a result, Tina Gorina and Carmen Solís share the role of “Madama Butterfly.”. Gorina is a...
