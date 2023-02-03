The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced that Aviel Cahn will be the company’s next Intendant. Cahn, who is the current director of the Grand Théâtre de Genève, is set to commence his tenure on August 1, 2026. He will succeed Dietmar Schwarz, whose contract with the Deutsche Oper Berlin ends in 2025; in between the two tenures, the company will seek out an interim director.

5 HOURS AGO