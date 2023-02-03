ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Big bags aplenty at final Havasu weigh-in

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – Todd Kline iced down the win in the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at Lake Havasu, but it wasn’t without some drama. On the final day, four other pros weight 19 pounds or better, and Jason Marquez dropped a 24-6 megabag.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
majorleaguefishing.com

Simpson University wins MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Simpson University duo of Jacob Greene of American Canyon, California, and Austin Rojas of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, cruised to victory by more than three pounds at the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces. The victory earned the Red Hawks’ bass club qualification into the 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring

MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy