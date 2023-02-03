LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Simpson University duo of Jacob Greene of American Canyon, California, and Austin Rojas of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, cruised to victory by more than three pounds at the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Lake Havasu Presented by Tackle Warehouse Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces. The victory earned the Red Hawks’ bass club qualification into the 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO