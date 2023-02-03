Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Lise Davidsen, Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, Benjamin Bernheim Headline 2023 Verbier Festival
The Verbier Festival has announced its 30th edition, which is set to take place between July 14-30, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Kicking things off is Verdi’s Requiem with Lise Davidsen, Okka von der Damerau, Freddie De Tommaso,...
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Extends Contract with Philadelphia Orchestra
The Philadelphia Orchestra has extended Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s contract to 2030. In a statement, the organization said, “we are thrilled to share the news that Yannick Nézet-Séguin has extended his contract through 2030, with a newly expanded title of the music and artistic director. We look forward to the continuation of the extraordinary partnership between Yannick and The Philadelphia Orchestra for many years to come! ”
Washington Master Chorale to Present World Premiere of David Conte’s ‘The Unknown Sea’
(Photo Credit: David Conte) Closing its 13th season, the Washington Master Chorale will present the world premiere of David Conte’s new work “The Unknown Sea” as part of the “Poetry Into Song” concert on March 5, 2023, at the National Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 5:00 p.m., local time.
Kristyn Michele to World Premiere Samuel Lord Kalcheim’s ‘Ancient Hymns and Prayers’
Composer Samuel Lord Kalcheim will present “Ancient Wisdom, Emerging Voices” on Friday, March 3, 2023. The showcase, which will take place at the Tenri Cultural Institute in New York City, will feature two world-premiere pieces in addition to other unique works by Kalchiem. At the forefront of this...
Angela Meade, Liv Redpath, Dashon Burton, Anna Larson to Headline San Diego Symphony’s 2023-24 Season
San Diego Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on vocal and operatic performances. It all kicks off with Rafael Payare leading performances of Strauss’ “Til Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks,” the west coast premiere of Billy Children’s Saxophone Concerto,” Mozart’s “Exsutate, jubilate,” Debussy’s “La Mer,” and the world premiere of Texu Kim’s “Welcome Home!!”
MasterVoices to Present ‘O How Good’
MasterVoices is set to present “O How Good” on March 23, 2023. The showcase will feature Bloch’s “Sacred Service (Avodath Hakodesh),” Weill’s “Kiddush,” and the world premiere of Daniel Rein’s “And the Sun Goes Up.”. Conductor Ted Sperling will lead...
Olivier Py Gets Major Role at Théâtre du Châtelet
(Credit: Christophe Raynaud) The Théâtre du Châtelet has announced that Olivier Py will become the new director. The Chairman of the board announced that after consulting the Board of Directors, Py will take the position as of Feb. 1, 2023. Py is a theater and opera director,...
George Benjamin Wins Ernst von Siemens Music Prize
Composer George Benjamin has been awarded the 2023 Ernst von Siemens Music Prize. The prize is worth €250,000 and celebrates the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation’s 50th anniversary. The foundation began 50 years ago with its first prizewinner being Benjamin Britten. Since then, the foundation has accompanied, supported,...
Anna Netrebko Postpones Arezzo Recital to Feb. 17
The Guido D’Arezzo Foundation has announced the postponement of Anna Netrebko’s recital on Feb. 7, 2023. The organization said that due to severe inflammation of the oral cavity that has affected Netrebko, the recital at the Teatro Petrarca will now be held on Feb. 17, 2023. Ticket holders will be able to use their original tickets for the new date and anyone wishing to get a refund will also be able to do so.
Opera de Oviedo 2022-23 Review: Ernani
Opera de Oviedo closed his 75th season with a period production of Verdi’s “Ernani,” which included a strong cast of singers and the expert baton of the Italian conductor Daniele Callegari. The Italian stage director Giorgia Guerra did an homage to old-school opera. She staged the opera...
Adolphus Hailstork Receives Composers Now 2023 Vision Award
Adolphus Hailstork has received the Composers Now 2023 Vision Award. Hailstork was awarded on Jan. 30, 2023. He received the reward remotely. He has composed a wide range of works, including three operas: “Joshua’s Boots,” “Paul Laurence Dunbar: Common Ground,” and “Rise for Freedom: The John P. Parker.”
Samina Aslam Headlines Portland Opera’s Production of Kamala Sankaram’s ‘Thumbprint’
Portland Opera will continue its 2022-23 season with “Thumbprint,” an opera inspired by the true story of Mukhtar Mai, written by composer Kamala Sankaram,. The work will be showcased on March 18, 22, 24 and 26, 2023 at the Newmark Theatre. Those unable to attend the live performance will have digital access for a limited time via Portland Opera Onscreen.
Los Angeles Master Chorale to Present ‘Choose Something Like a Star’ & ‘Esmail / Fauré’
The Los Angeles Master Chorale has announced the next two major shows in its 2022-23 season. First up is “Choose Something Like A Star.” The showcase, which will be directed by Artistic Director Grant Gershon, is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2023 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Opera Orlando to Launch Spring Masterclass Series
On February 11, 2023, Opera Orlando will launch their Spring Masterclass Series. Held at the Broadway United Methodist Church, the series will open on with a class by composer and conductor Nicolas Giusti; the Roman-born conductor has led performances around the world and last appeared with OO in their 2019 production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”
