Virginia’s Victory Hall Opera will present a unique rendition of a classic masterwork spotlighting deaf performers. On March 21, 2023, the company will showcase Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” at the Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia. The work will feature deaf stars Amber Zion and John Maucere as they battle numerous personal challenges at the hands of their doctor Warren “Wawa” Snipe. Within the framework is Gluck’s famed opera with new texts written by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with poetry by Gregory Orr that will be performed in ASL. The opera will be sung in Italian.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO