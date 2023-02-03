Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music to Present New Work For Coronation of King Charles III
The Royal School of Church Music has announced “Sing for the King” on May 6, 2023. The showcase features a new commission from British composer and singer Joanna Forbes L’Estrange” to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. The piece entitled “The Mountains shall bring peace,”...
operawire.com
Uncovered Opera to Present Valeria Perboni’s Witch-filled ‘Macbeth’
Uncovered Opera is set to showcase a unique production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” starting on Feb. 25, 2023. Taking on the title role will be Emil Vincenzi and Robert Byford with Marianne Town Smith and Anna Loveday rotating as Lady Macbeth. André Andrade stars as Banco while Davide Basso and Ernesto Vacarezza will share the role of Macduff. Melvin Claridge will be Malcolm and Adam Brown will be the Medico. Finally. Alice Usher and Alicia Mallace-Goulbourne will take turns as the Dama.
operawire.com
Victory Hall Opera to Center Deaf Performers in Production of ‘Orpheus & Eurydice’
Virginia’s Victory Hall Opera will present a unique rendition of a classic masterwork spotlighting deaf performers. On March 21, 2023, the company will showcase Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” at the Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia. The work will feature deaf stars Amber Zion and John Maucere as they battle numerous personal challenges at the hands of their doctor Warren “Wawa” Snipe. Within the framework is Gluck’s famed opera with new texts written by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with poetry by Gregory Orr that will be performed in ASL. The opera will be sung in Italian.
operawire.com
Opera Colorado to Present Company Premiere of ‘Die tote Stadt’
Opera Colorado continues its 2022-23 Season with a new production of Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt.”. The opera, which opens on Feb. 25 and runs through March 5, will be presented for the first time at Opera Colorado. In a statement, says Greg Carpenter, the Ellie Caulkins General &...
operawire.com
Greek National Opera to Present Unique Double Bill of Bartok & Puccini Operas
The Greek National Opera is set to present a double bill of “Bluebeard’s Castle” and “Gianni Schicchi” this March. The production, which features Themelis Glynatsis rendition of the Bartok opera and John Fulljames’ take on the Puccini classic, opens on March 9 and runs for four performances through the 24th, 2023.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
operawire.com
Opera de Oviedo 2022-23 Review: Ernani
Opera de Oviedo closed his 75th season with a period production of Verdi’s “Ernani,” which included a strong cast of singers and the expert baton of the Italian conductor Daniele Callegari. The Italian stage director Giorgia Guerra did an homage to old-school opera. She staged the opera...
operawire.com
Samina Aslam Headlines Portland Opera’s Production of Kamala Sankaram’s ‘Thumbprint’
Portland Opera will continue its 2022-23 season with “Thumbprint,” an opera inspired by the true story of Mukhtar Mai, written by composer Kamala Sankaram,. The work will be showcased on March 18, 22, 24 and 26, 2023 at the Newmark Theatre. Those unable to attend the live performance will have digital access for a limited time via Portland Opera Onscreen.
operawire.com
Washington Master Chorale to Present World Premiere of David Conte’s ‘The Unknown Sea’
(Photo Credit: David Conte) Closing its 13th season, the Washington Master Chorale will present the world premiere of David Conte’s new work “The Unknown Sea” as part of the “Poetry Into Song” concert on March 5, 2023, at the National Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 5:00 p.m., local time.
operawire.com
SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera Announces Winter 2023 Slate
SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera has unveiled its two upcoming performances. First up is Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” at Chris and St. Stephen’s Church in New York City. The performance will star mezzo-soprano Sophie Delphis as Cenerentola and tenor Ai Ra as Prince Ramiro. Playing the wicked...
operawire.com
Kristyn Michele to World Premiere Samuel Lord Kalcheim’s ‘Ancient Hymns and Prayers’
Composer Samuel Lord Kalcheim will present “Ancient Wisdom, Emerging Voices” on Friday, March 3, 2023. The showcase, which will take place at the Tenri Cultural Institute in New York City, will feature two world-premiere pieces in addition to other unique works by Kalchiem. At the forefront of this...
operawire.com
Los Angeles Master Chorale to Present ‘Choose Something Like a Star’ & ‘Esmail / Fauré’
The Los Angeles Master Chorale has announced the next two major shows in its 2022-23 season. First up is “Choose Something Like A Star.” The showcase, which will be directed by Artistic Director Grant Gershon, is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2023 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
operawire.com
Olivier Py Gets Major Role at Théâtre du Châtelet
(Credit: Christophe Raynaud) The Théâtre du Châtelet has announced that Olivier Py will become the new director. The Chairman of the board announced that after consulting the Board of Directors, Py will take the position as of Feb. 1, 2023. Py is a theater and opera director,...
operawire.com
George Benjamin Wins Ernst von Siemens Music Prize
Composer George Benjamin has been awarded the 2023 Ernst von Siemens Music Prize. The prize is worth €250,000 and celebrates the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation’s 50th anniversary. The foundation began 50 years ago with its first prizewinner being Benjamin Britten. Since then, the foundation has accompanied, supported,...
operawire.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces Major Donation Courtesy of Sarah & Ernest Butler
The Houston Grand Opera has announced that Sarah and Ernest Butler created a new fund within the HGO Endowment for $22 million. Per an official press statement, this is the largest philanthropical investment in the company’s 68-year history. Moreover, the company will rename its training program the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio.
operawire.com
Obituary: Influential Director & Artistic Director Jürgen Flimm Dies at 81
On Feb. 4, 2023, German theater and opera director Jürgen Flimm died at the age of 81 in Berlin. Born on July 17, 1941, Flimm was born in Gießen and studied the theory of drama, literature, and sociology at the University of Cologne. He would begin his career with his first position as assistant director at the Munich Kammerspiele in 1968.
operawire.com
Michael Fabiano, Ailyn Pérez, Lawrence Brownlee & Nina Stemme Lead San Francisco Opera’s Gala
The Centennial Season of San Francisco Opera is set to culminate on June 16, 2023 in a special concert and dinner honoring the Company’s 100-year history. The concert will be led by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, former Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles, and former Principal Guest Conductor Patrick Summers and will be available as a livestream for a worldwide audience.
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Stephanie Blythe
American Mezzo-Soprano Makes History Performing ‘Gianni Schicchi’. This week the San Diego Opera is set to present two of Puccini’s operas from “Il Trittico;” “Gianni Schicchi” and “Suor Angelica.” The event is special as it will see Stephanie Blythe making history by becoming the first mezzo to perform the role of “Gianni Schicchi.”
operawire.com
Meigui Zhang, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Erin Wagner Headline the 2023 Schwabacher Recital Series
San Francisco Opera and the Merola Opera Program have announced the 2023 Schwabacher Recital Series. The series opens with a concert featuring soprano Meigui Zhang and pianist John Churchill as they present music in German, French, and Chinese. Performance Date: March 1, 2023. That will be followed up by a...
operawire.com
Angela Meade, Liv Redpath, Dashon Burton, Anna Larson to Headline San Diego Symphony’s 2023-24 Season
San Diego Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on vocal and operatic performances. It all kicks off with Rafael Payare leading performances of Strauss’ “Til Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks,” the west coast premiere of Billy Children’s Saxophone Concerto,” Mozart’s “Exsutate, jubilate,” Debussy’s “La Mer,” and the world premiere of Texu Kim’s “Welcome Home!!”
