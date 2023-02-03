ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Career Central: How to work at Six Flags, Dierbergs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — With warmer weather on the way, job seekers will find lots of opportunities for seasonal work in this week's Career Central. St. Louis Dept. of Health/SLATE hosting virtual job fairs. The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters

Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois

The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park. Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, …. The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Scott Credit Union launches new St. Louis Blues Credit Card

ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has recently launched a new St Louis Blues Credit Card. This new product is in addition to the existing Blues Debit Card. This no fee credit card offers a fixed 1.99% APR for purchases and 0.00% APR on balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. Plus, receive discounts at the STL Authentic store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Maryville ordinance moves Scooters Coffee forward

An ordinance approved by the Maryville Board on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will allow the construction of the new Scooters Coffee to move forward. Ordinance 2023-08 will terminate and release an easement on South Center Street in the Village. It is at the site where the new Scooters Coffee will be constructed over the next months.
MARYVILLE, IL
stljewishlight.org

Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire all left their mark on St. Louis

The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Health Dept. Job Fairs

St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, Department of Health staff, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) team, and the City of St. Louis Department of Personnel will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, February 9. The informational session will discuss job opportunities with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Maryville appoints Dr. Caldwell VP of DEI

Dr. Nina Caldwell, MBA, Ed. D, vice president for student life at Maryville University will be appointed to the role of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective June 1, 2023. Dr. Caldwell served in Student Life at Maryville for over 18 years, beginning her time in 2004. Prior...
MARYVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

