4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Career Central: How to work at Six Flags, Dierbergs in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — With warmer weather on the way, job seekers will find lots of opportunities for seasonal work in this week's Career Central. St. Louis Dept. of Health/SLATE hosting virtual job fairs. The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job...
stlpublicradio.org
Regional business leaders look to replicate St. Charles’ historic downtown success
Business leaders across the St. Louis area have big goals to reshape the region’s economy by 2030, and some of the core changes prescribed by the 2030 jobs plan are already taking shape. Tucked away in the plan is a less flashy but equally important goal of reviving neighborhood...
KSDK
Coaches vs Cancer and CEOs join forces to launch 'Set the Screen' Initiative
ST. LOUIS — The American Cancer Society programs, Coaches vs Cancer and CEOs Against Cancer are sending a collective message to fans and communities on the importance of cancer screening. The two groups joined forces to launch the "Set The Screen" Initiative at the end of January during the...
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
rejournals.com
Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters
Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
FOX2now.com
Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois
The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park. Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, …. The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the...
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
KSDK
Scott Credit Union launches new St. Louis Blues Credit Card
ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has recently launched a new St Louis Blues Credit Card. This new product is in addition to the existing Blues Debit Card. This no fee credit card offers a fixed 1.99% APR for purchases and 0.00% APR on balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. Plus, receive discounts at the STL Authentic store.
timestribunenews.com
Maryville ordinance moves Scooters Coffee forward
An ordinance approved by the Maryville Board on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will allow the construction of the new Scooters Coffee to move forward. Ordinance 2023-08 will terminate and release an easement on South Center Street in the Village. It is at the site where the new Scooters Coffee will be constructed over the next months.
Chick-fil-A opening new Edwardsville restaurant on Thursday
Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in Edwardsville this week, bringing more than 120 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.
stljewishlight.org
Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire all left their mark on St. Louis
The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
KSDK
University City defends hiring former St. Louis-area Congressman Lacy Clay after he's named in corruption scandal
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City officials are defending their hiring of former St. Louis-area Congressman Lacy Clay as a federal lobbyist after a report said he's the unnamed public official in a corruption indictment. U City Sept. 1 hired Clay's firm, Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman LLP, of Washington,...
St. Louis doctors react to new childhood obesity guidelines
New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says physicians should be more proactive when it comes to treating childhood obesity.
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
Before and after – see the weight loss of one woman after working with Simply Health Integrated Medical
You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off.
St. Louis American
Health Dept. Job Fairs
St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, Department of Health staff, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) team, and the City of St. Louis Department of Personnel will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, February 9. The informational session will discuss job opportunities with...
PHOTOS: Huge Halloween convention spooks St. Louis
Thousands flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend for some Halloween spirit in the thick of winter.
St. Louis American
Maryville appoints Dr. Caldwell VP of DEI
Dr. Nina Caldwell, MBA, Ed. D, vice president for student life at Maryville University will be appointed to the role of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective June 1, 2023. Dr. Caldwell served in Student Life at Maryville for over 18 years, beginning her time in 2004. Prior...
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
