Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO