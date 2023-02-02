Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Lakers are trying to land two veterans without giving up first-round picks.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 Team Will Reportedly 'Pursue' Trade For Kevin Durant, If Available
With his friend Kyrie Irving now gone, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could realistically follow him out of New York. And right now there's one team that's extremely interested in seeing that happen. According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are ready to pursue ...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Yardbarker
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
Yardbarker
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks
Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team already granted his wish. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Nets Countered Lakers’ Proposal Centered Around Westbrook
Los Angeles made its pitch to try and reunite LeBron James with Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn rebuffed with a proposal that wasn’t consummated.
Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting two players before Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings currently sit third in the Western Conference, ascending the NBA standings and in a position to end
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Yardbarker
Sixers rumor recap: Kyrie trade fallout, Matisse Thybulle suitors, and more
It was a wild weekend for NBA trade news as the first big trade was made while many more rumors came forward. A fair amount of those, including the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s a recap of some of the most recent news involving the Sixers. The fallout from the Kyrie...
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
Comments / 0