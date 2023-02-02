ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets

Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks

Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team already granted his wish. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded

The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
CLEVELAND, OH

