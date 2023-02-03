Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's basketball's loss costly in NCAA Tournament projections
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team pushed open the door to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid with a victory at Ohio State last Thursday. A home loss to Northwestern three days later started closing it again. The Badgers were among the first four teams out of the projected bracket...
big10central.com
Jim Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball
There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: QB Chase Wolf reportedly will not return in 2023
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf reportedly will not return to the program in 2023 after head coach Luke Fickell initially confirmed the news following the team’s bowl game, according to the Athletic’s Jesse Temple. Wolf, Wisconsin’s quarterback for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December, had initially intended to...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin loses handily to highly-ranked Buckeyes
Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) traveled to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday night. Buckeye Taylor Mikesell scored the first points of the game as she nailed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Wisconsin was able to break Ohio State’s full court press and get the...
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total
Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback. Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before ...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Amid late-game shot selection, Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn and Greg Gard have differing thoughts
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 54-52 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, dropping their ninth game of the season and suffering another setback after a win against Ohio State on Thursday. The hot topic of the loss? Chucky Hepburn’s questionable late-game shot selection. Hepburn took Wisconsin’s last...
The problems with Ohio State basketball, and the answer: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means are here to take rants from Ohio State text subscribers and discuss the state of Buckeye basketball, after Ohio State fell to 11-12 overall and 3-9 in Big Ten play with a loss to Michigan on Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
What Chris Collins said following Northwestern's win over Wisconsin
Chris Collins and Northwestern picked up a huge win over Wisconsin Sunday evening, improving their record to 16-7 on the year and 7-5 in B1G play. Collins was high on his defensive effort Sunday, but said there was a ways to go offensively. After all, the 2 teams combined to score 106 points in a 54-52 rock fight victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?
It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
big10central.com
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball rebounds with 90-54 rout of No. 10 Ohio State, program’s largest margin of victory over a top 10 team [Baltimore Sun]
Brenda Frese got her wish. In the aftermath of Thursday night’s 96-82 loss at No. 6 Iowa and with an upcoming game against No. 10 Ohio State on the horizon, Frese vowed that her No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball team would be eager to face the Buckeyes. The...
Ohio State has best uniforms in college football, per 247Sports
Every college football season around Columbus, Ohio, there is a debate that rages when it comes to Ohio State. This is not necessarily about what happens on the field -- although that certainly occurs as well -- but about the Buckeye uniforms. The traditionalists believe the Scarlet and Gray should...
College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player
The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Comments / 0