Madison, WI

big10central.com

Wisconsin men's basketball's loss costly in NCAA Tournament projections

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team pushed open the door to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid with a victory at Ohio State last Thursday. A home loss to Northwestern three days later started closing it again. The Badgers were among the first four teams out of the projected bracket...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Jim Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball

There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: QB Chase Wolf reportedly will not return in 2023

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf reportedly will not return to the program in 2023 after head coach Luke Fickell initially confirmed the news following the team’s bowl game, according to the Athletic’s Jesse Temple. Wolf, Wisconsin’s quarterback for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December, had initially intended to...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin loses handily to highly-ranked Buckeyes

Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) traveled to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday night. Buckeye Taylor Mikesell scored the first points of the game as she nailed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Wisconsin was able to break Ohio State’s full court press and get the...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total

Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback. Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before ...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

What Chris Collins said following Northwestern's win over Wisconsin

Chris Collins and Northwestern picked up a huge win over Wisconsin Sunday evening, improving their record to 16-7 on the year and 7-5 in B1G play. Collins was high on his defensive effort Sunday, but said there was a ways to go offensively. After all, the 2 teams combined to score 106 points in a 54-52 rock fight victory.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?

It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player

The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.  Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH

