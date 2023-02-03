Read full article on original website
Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton woman pleads guilty to fraud charges for illegal loans during pandemic
An Easton woman told federal prosecutors she got fraudulent loans from the government while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Dawn Emanuel pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say she admitted to conspiring with others to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans with fake information. The scam...
Mistrial declared in Easton murder case. Re-trial scheduled for April.
After a day and a half or deliberations, jurors could not reach a verdict in the homicide trial of Jahrod Kearney. Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold declared a mistrial around 4 p.m. Monday. “We’re going to go again,” Assistant District Attorney Julianne Danchak said Monday. The trial is scheduled for...
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
Was a shotgun blast prompted by an ax attack? Jury deliberates in Bethlehem Twp. murder case.
Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor with a shotgun. According to Northampton County Deputy District Attorney James Augustine, Joshua Leone shot his neighbor, Kenneth Pickell, in the back at close range. Pickell was walking away from Leone, according to Pickell’s girlfriend.
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other f…
Judge, DA and juror have COVID in Easton murder trial. Jury deliberations continue.
UPDATE: Mistrial declared in Easton murder case. Re-trial scheduled for April. Jury deliberations continue Monday in an Easton murder trial even though the judge, the lead prosecutor and one of the jurors have contracted COVID-19. The attorneys and Northampton County President Judge Michael Koury discussed the situation Monday morning. Koury...
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say
A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Fire that damaged family home of Senator Bob Casey ruled accidental
SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. The fire that damaged Senator Bob Casey's family home in Wayne County was an accident, according to state police. Investigators say the fire was discovered by an electrical crew working in the area on a power issue. The fire started near the electrical breaker and...
Route 22 rollover crash began when passenger grabbed the wheel, troopers say
A Monroe County woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly grabbing the wheel of a car as it traveled on Route 22, leading to a crash that injured the driver. The 24-year-old woman from Tobyhanna was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment following the Jan. 21 crash in Northampton County.
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
