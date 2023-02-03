ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WBRE

Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
WBRE

Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton woman pleads guilty to fraud charges for illegal loans during pandemic

An Easton woman told federal prosecutors she got fraudulent loans from the government while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Dawn Emanuel pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say she admitted to conspiring with others to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans with fake information. The scam...
EASTON, PA
Main Line Media News

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Was a shotgun blast prompted by an ax attack? Jury deliberates in Bethlehem Twp. murder case.

Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor with a shotgun. According to Northampton County Deputy District Attorney James Augustine, Joshua Leone shot his neighbor, Kenneth Pickell, in the back at close range. Pickell was walking away from Leone, according to Pickell’s girlfriend.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say

A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

