Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
iheart.com
Madonna Takes Aim At Critics Of Her Appearance In New Grammys Post
Madonna was part of a history-making moment at the Grammys on Sunday, introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their performance of the hit song 'Unholy.' The pair went on to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy and in her speech, Kim Petras highlighted the fact that she's the first transgender woman to ever win the award. But in a new Instagram post full of videos from the night, Madonna took aim at those who instead chose to focus on her appearance.
iheart.com
Offset & Quavo Reportedly Got Into Physical Fight Before TakeOff's Tribute
Quavo and Offset are nowhere near resolving their issues, especially after what happened backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. According to a report TMZ released on Monday, February 6, the former Migos brethren got into physical altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys. The outlets said their troubles started when Offset requested to be apart of Quavo and Maverick City Music choir's performance of "Without You" right before they hit the stage for their tribute to TakeOff. However, Quavo wasn't having it and blocked him from being involved with the tribute. That's when the alleged fight broke out backstage. Offset says the reports are "crazy."
iheart.com
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A tense moment between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't go unnoticed by fans watching the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. Affleck is known for looking strained or upset during public outings, which often include cameras for the famous actor, and JLo wasn't having it. At one point, the show's host Trevor Noah sat down right next to them to introduce the next presenter and the cameras caught an awkward exchange between the couple.
iheart.com
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
iheart.com
Watch Kane Brown Have The Cutest 'Morning Dance Party' With His 2 Daughters
Kane Brown shared an adorable moment with his two young daughters as the trio teamed up for a father-daughter dance party one morning. Brown — who was recently “very sick” and had to cancel a performance in Stockholm, Sweden — said it’s “safe to say daddy is feeling way better” as he shared a clip of the “morning dance party” on TikTok.
iheart.com
Mary J. Blige Delivers Powerful Performance Of 'Good Morning Gorgeous'
Mary J. Blige delivered a captivating performance of her Grammy-nominated hit. On Sunday (February 5), Blige took the Grammy stage to perform her track "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The nine-time Grammy winner floated down to...
