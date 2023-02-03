Quavo and Offset are nowhere near resolving their issues, especially after what happened backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. According to a report TMZ released on Monday, February 6, the former Migos brethren got into physical altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys. The outlets said their troubles started when Offset requested to be apart of Quavo and Maverick City Music choir's performance of "Without You" right before they hit the stage for their tribute to TakeOff. However, Quavo wasn't having it and blocked him from being involved with the tribute. That's when the alleged fight broke out backstage. Offset says the reports are "crazy."

2 DAYS AGO