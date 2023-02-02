Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s and Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting death for a body that was discovered on Meadowbrook Drive. Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive near Deans Bridge Road where a deceased black...
YAHOO!
Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting
Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
Man charged in vehicular death of bicyclist on Olive Road
Investigators have arrested a man in a crash on Olive Road that killed a bicyclist.
Suspicious death investigation underway at Motel 6 in Augusta
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a room at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta.
FOUND: Missing 13-year-old boy found according to RCSO
Investigators need your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.
WRDW-TV
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
Saluda crash kills one
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
wfxg.com
Homicide investigation underway in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road. RCSO says it was called out to the area at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, deputies found an unresponsive male that had been shot at least twice.
wgac.com
Two Theft Suspects Being Sought in Columbia County
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who ripped off the Walgreens store on Columbia Road in Martinez earlier this week during a Western Union transaction. The store manager told investigators he and an employee were helping the female when she reportedly picked up money that...
WRDW-TV
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
Advocate
Two Men Charged With Hate Crimes in 2019 Killing of Trans Woman
Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crimes in connection with the murder of transgender woman Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe in 2019. Doe was shot to death in Allendale County, S.C., August 4, 2019. Her body was found in a car there. A federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release.
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
