Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Monkey Prince #11 Spoilers & Review: Lazarus Planet Gets Personal With The Monkey Prince’s TRUE Secret Origin Revealed!
DC Comics and Monkey Prince #11 Spoilers and Review follows. Lazarus Planet Gets Personal With The Monkey Prince’s TRUE Secret Origin Revealed!. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 2/7/23. Lazarus Planet event tie-in! Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Spoilers & Review: The Question, Raven, City Boy & A New’ish Firestorm?!
DC Comics and Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Spoilers and Review follows. The Question, Raven, City Boy and A New’ish Firestorm?!. Written by ALEX SEGURA, GREG PAK, ALEX PAKNADEL, and DENNIS CULVER. Art by CLAYTON HENRY, CHRIS MITTEN, MINKYU JUNG, and JESUS MERINO. Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV. Variant covers...
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Dark Web Finale #1 Spoilers & Review: A Dark Web Dawn For Chasm & The Goblin Queen, But What About The X-Men, Spider-Man & Venom?!
ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO. The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal?. It will reveal Chasm’s final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men!
Comments / 0