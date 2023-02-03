ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 80: Brooks Gosswein

2022 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A) SSS rank among all left-handed starting pitchers in the system 4. Overall 2022 stats 3-10 games ⚾️ 24 games (23 starts) ⚾️ 99 IP ⚾️ 6.45 ERA ⚾️ 1.657 WHIP ⚾️ 89 K ⚾️ 57 BB.
South Side Sox

Support Liam Hendriks, and a worthy cause

CHICAGO – Specially designed “Close Out Cancer” T-shirts, allowing fans to support White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks during his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma, are on sale now for $31 at whitesox.com/TeamLiam. Net proceeds from the T-shirt sale benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) and its mission...
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 6

One-year White Sox clubber Richie Zisk was born on this day, in Brooklyn. Tasked with replacing the irreplaceable Roberto Clemente in Pittsburgh’s right field, Zisk managed a productive Pirates career, logging an .842 OPS and 137 OPS+ in addition to 15.7 WAR over essentially four full seasons. He came...
