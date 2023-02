LA JOLLA, Calif. – No. 21 San Diego State water polo, after surrendering a combined 20 goals in the first half of its two Friday games in the 2023 Triton Invitational, limited the No. 12 UC Davis Aggies to just four in the first 16 minutes on Saturday. But struggling to score in the second half, SDSU lost to UC Davis 11-5 at the Canyonview Pool on the campus of UC San Diego.

