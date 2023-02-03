Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Kin-iro Mosaic Anime Film and Special Head to HIDIVE
HIDIVE revealed a pair of Kin-iro Mosaic anime titles for its service, with both set to start streaming on February 13 at 12:00pm Eastern Time. The new additions include the Kin-iro Mosaic Thank You!! anime film and the Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days special episode. Here’s how HIDIVE sums up the...
otakuusamagazine.com
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Reveals Premiere Date, Ending Theme
The light novel series Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san: Ane Dо̄han no Isekai Seikatsu Hajimemashita (translated as One Turn Kill Sister in Another World: I Started Living in Another World with My Older Sister) is receiving an anime adaptation with a slightly different and shorter title: My One-Hit Kill Sister. It was just revealed that the anime will be debuting on April 8 and the ending theme song will be called “Mukyū Platonic” (translated as “Forever Platonic”) and performed by VALIS.
otakuusamagazine.com
Naruto: Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust Manga Adaptation Ends This Summer
Jun Esaka’s Naruto: Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust spinoff novel launched a manga adaptation illustrated by Shingo Kimura back on October 23, and now it has its ending plan set in place. As revealed in the release of the first collected volume, the manga will come to a close with its second volume when it launches in Japan this summer.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Returns to Show in New Pics, But There’s a Twist
Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to Chicago PD, but unfortunately, he isn’t reprising his role as the Intelligence team’s golden boy Jay Halstead. The One Chicago veteran starred as the straight but not always narrow officer for almost a decade before retiring from the show in the fall of 2022. As the brother of Chicago Med’s Will Halstead, he made his rounds through the franchise and regularly appeared in PD, Fire, and Med.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
otakuusamagazine.com
SPY x FAMILY Novel, Guidebook Get US Release
There’s tons of activity these days around the SPY x FAMILY franchise, with a film and new season on the way, and even top cosplayers like Enako getting in on the action. Now Viz Media has announced there’s even more SPY x FAMILY stuff coming, with English-language releases of both a novel and an official guidebook.
The Hollywood Gossip
Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown SPLIIT; Kelly Accused of Choke-Slamming Molly's Daughter
Last year, 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown seemed to be going strong. With the new cast of couples on The Other Way and other ongoing drama in the franchise, they nearly slipped beneath the radar. But there have been some recent hints that Molly and Kelly...
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Anime Prepares to Enter Dark Hero Arc in New Trailer
A new trailer is here for the ongoing sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime, and this time we’re all getting ready for the Dark Hero arc. The next part of the saga kicks off on February 11, and you can see what’s in store in a new trailer and visual.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Quintessential Quintuplets Help Promote Rice to Young People
According to the prefectural government of Niigata, today’s Japanese youth aren’t eating as much rice as they used to, but thankfully anime is here to save the day. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is hoping to boost promotion of rice to the younger generation with a little help from the Nakano sisters of The Quintessential Quintuplets, who will spread the benefits of enjoying rice as part of every meal.
otakuusamagazine.com
Suzume Anime Film Hits Milestone of Over 10 Million Tickets Sold
Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume anime film keeps making waves at the box office in Japan, and now it’s hit another milestone. Suzume has officially sold over 10 million tickets in Japan, and it’s the third Makoto Shinkai film to do so after your name. and Weathering With You. This puts Shinkai’s three-time score success just behind the master, Hayao Miyazaki, who has had four films—Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo—pass the 10 million tickets milestone.
otakuusamagazine.com
Collar x Malice Otome Game’s Two-Part Anime Film Sets Opening Dates
Otomate’s Collar x Malice otome game is inspiring a two-part anime film project, and now we know when both films will open. The news arrived along with more cast members and a visual for the films, which will open in Japan on May 26 and June 23, respectively. The...
