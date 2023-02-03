ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lhstoday.org

Is Social Media Becoming More Important than Face-to-Face Communication Among Teens?

Do you ever feel like everybody is sometimes on their phone too much? Do you think the rise of social media is causing the decrease in face-to-face interaction? Some people like communicating in-person more because they feel more of the conversation when it’s face-to-face. Some like communicating through a phone more stating that it’s convenient and more enjoyable because you can send GIFS, emojis, etc.
TheConversationCanada

What happens to our data when we no longer use a social media network or publishing platform?

The internet plays a central role in our lives. I — and many others my age — grew up alongside the development of social media and content platforms. My peers and I built personal websites on GeoCities, blogged on LiveJournal, made friends on MySpace and hung out on Nexopia. Many of these earlier platforms and social spaces occupy large parts of youth memories. For that reason, the web has become a complex entanglement of attachment and connection. My doctoral research looks at how we have become “databound” — attached to the data we have produced throughout our lives in ways...
Phys.org

Study finds connection between social presence and online social capital in social commerce

A recent research study published in the International Journal of e-Collaboration (IJeC) has explored the relationship between social presence, online social capital, and social commerce (s-commerce) behavior. The study used an online survey and analyzed the collected data through a structural equation model (SEM). Social commerce behavior refers to the...
marktechpost.com

Google AI Open-Sources Flan-T5: A Transformer-Based Language Model That Uses A Text-To-Text Approach For NLP Tasks

Large language models, such as PaLM, Chinchilla, and ChatGPT, have opened up new possibilities in performing natural language processing (NLP) tasks from reading instructive cues. The prior art has demonstrated that instruction tuning, which involves finetuning language models on various NLP tasks organized with instructions, further improves language models’ capacity to carry out an unknown task given an instruction. By comparing their finetuning procedures and strategies, They evaluate the approaches and outcomes of open-sourced instruction generalization initiatives in this paper.
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores

The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
The Guardian

Conservatives angry about school ‘indoctrination’ are telling on themselves

The rightwing governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and his administration recently blocked a proposed black studies course for advanced placement high school students, as well as announced policies that would inhibit state universities from teaching programming about racial diversity, equity and inclusion or so-called “critical race theory”. These moves follow on the heels of Florida’s “don’t say gay” legislation, last year, restricting teachers from discussing sexual orientation.
FLORIDA STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Future of Baby Making

Scientists are on their way to developing the capacity to create “designer babies." The ethics of “special ordering” children have yet to be addressed. Parenting will take on new complexities should we become able to dictate children’s attributes and skill sets. Genetically modified children may experience...
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.

