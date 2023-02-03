Read full article on original website
Engadget
All the big tech layoffs of 2023
The tech industry is reeling from the combination of a rough economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and not to mention some obvious business missteps. And while that led to job cuts in 2022, the headcount reductions have unfortunately ramped up in 2023. It can be tough to keep track of these moves, so we’ve compiled all the major layoffs in one place and will update as the situation evolves.
EXPERT: There is a ‘100% chance’ of recession, despite strong jobs report
“There’s a 100% chance of a recession at some point. And it’s just a question of the arrival time, the depth, the duration, the severity of it,” said Mark Hamrick of Bankrate.com in an interview this week with WWL’s Newell Normand.
Here’s why the jobs report was so good despite Big Tech layoffs
Amid a wave of Big Tech layoffs, the U.S. economy added more than half a million new jobs in January, the Labor Department said Friday. How did that happen?
BBC
Tech lay-offs: Dell to cut workforce
Dell is to lay off about 6,650 workers because of the decline in demand for personal computers. The job cuts are expected to affect about 5% of its global workforce. The company faced tough market conditions with an uncertain future and its previous cost-cutting measures were no longer enough, co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
CNBC
Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions
If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
A Strong Dollar Has U.S. Buyers Flooding Overseas Housing Markets
Pent-up wanderlust, exchange rates and the ability to work anywhere are driving renewed interest in owning property abroad
Big Tech reshaped immigration policy to recruit global talent. The newest wave of layoffs have left those immigrant workers stranded.
Outdated immigration policy and tech company layoffs have led to many H-1B visa holders scrambling to find new employment or face deportation.
Here's how tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Baidu are taking on ChatGPT, and what that could mean for investors
ChatGPT's viral success has caught the eye of big tech companies and investors. Microsoft is working to integrate the bot into its search engine, while Google is scrambling for alternatives. Here's what the AI chatbot's popularity could mean for tech stocks. ChatGPT has taken the stock market by storm, massively...
Google workers protesting in California and New York
Some Google workers recently demonstrated in California and New York. On Thursday, they protested in the Big Apple over the big round of layoffs that affected 12,000.
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
A.I. startups like OpenAI and Anthropic must partner with tech giants like Microsoft and Google. That poses problems
OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability AI have partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, respectively. The FTC is watching.
techaiapp.com
Binance Halts Bank Transfers in US Dollars for International Users: All Details
Binance has decided to temporarily halt bank transfers in US dollars for international users. The decision will go into effect on February 8. Binance, while has not explained its reason behind this decision, has been facing banking-related issues in the US. Its international money transfer partner Signature Bank recently said it would only process crypto trades via Binance for users whose accounts have at least $100,000 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh). This has left Binance scouting for another bank transfer partner that could facilitate international or ‘SWIFT’ transfers.
