Engadget

All the big tech layoffs of 2023

The tech industry is reeling from the combination of a rough economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and not to mention some obvious business missteps. And while that led to job cuts in 2022, the headcount reductions have unfortunately ramped up in 2023. It can be tough to keep track of these moves, so we’ve compiled all the major layoffs in one place and will update as the situation evolves.
BBC

Tech lay-offs: Dell to cut workforce

Dell is to lay off about 6,650 workers because of the decline in demand for personal computers. The job cuts are expected to affect about 5% of its global workforce. The company faced tough market conditions with an uncertain future and its previous cost-cutting measures were no longer enough, co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
CNBC

Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions

If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
techaiapp.com

Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News

Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
New York Post

US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector

US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
techaiapp.com

Binance Halts Bank Transfers in US Dollars for International Users: All Details

Binance has decided to temporarily halt bank transfers in US dollars for international users. The decision will go into effect on February 8. Binance, while has not explained its reason behind this decision, has been facing banking-related issues in the US. Its international money transfer partner Signature Bank recently said it would only process crypto trades via Binance for users whose accounts have at least $100,000 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh). This has left Binance scouting for another bank transfer partner that could facilitate international or ‘SWIFT’ transfers.

