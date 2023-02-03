Read full article on original website
Week in review: Rail transport cybersecurity, “verified” OAuth apps used to infiltrate organizations
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Mounting cybersecurity pressure is creating headaches in railway boardrooms. In this Help Net Security interview, Dimitri van Zantvliet is the Cybersecurity Director/CISO of Dutch Railways, and co-chair to the Dutch and European Rail...
Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition on Zhejiang Testnet — Dev Insists ‘Withdrawals are Coming’ – Technology Bitcoin News
Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, Beiko said the Sepolia testnet could follow two days later, followed by the Goerli testnet. He noted that the testnet has a faucet, block explorer, and staking launchpad support and urged validators to obtain 33 ether from the faucet and “be ready for Shapella Tuesday.”
Post Series-B, anti-fraud platform SEON acquires AML startup Complytron for a rumoured €2.5M • TechCrunch
Terms of the deal were not officially released, but Techcrunch sources said the deal was in the region of €2.5M, although SEON declined to comment. Complytron had previously raised €257,000 from Budapest-based CVC Hiventures. Complytron’s co-founder and CEO, Oliver Lebhardt, will join SEON along with co-founder and UX...
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
AE introduces new series of miniature HV DC-DC converters
Advanced Energy has announced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications. In comparison to other small form size DC-DC converters, devices...
Quick testing sessions of Nreal Air, LAWK, iQiYi Mix, and more!
Yesterday I was visiting the amazing people of VRTUOLUO, which is one of the leading XR publications in China, and they were so kind to let me enter their lab, where they have all the headsets they have reviewed these years. It was for me the occasion of seeing and trying briefly some devices that I had never tried or that I did not even know existed. It was a fun moment, so I want to share it with you in this post. Anyway, be sure to take it as a way to lightly talk about some XR glasses and not as a full review: I’ve just tried these headsets for like 1 minute each, so these can’t be considered real hands-on sessions, but just some very early impressions.
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is...
Google Chrome browser gets Nvidia RTX GPU tech that could revolutionize Netflix viewing
Google Chrome now supports new Nvidia technology that upscales video playing in the web browser with what look to be seriously impressive results, or at least this feature is now live in testing. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)) noticed the preview release of...
Binance Halts Bank Transfers in US Dollars for International Users: All Details
Binance has decided to temporarily halt bank transfers in US dollars for international users. The decision will go into effect on February 8. Binance, while has not explained its reason behind this decision, has been facing banking-related issues in the US. Its international money transfer partner Signature Bank recently said it would only process crypto trades via Binance for users whose accounts have at least $100,000 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh). This has left Binance scouting for another bank transfer partner that could facilitate international or ‘SWIFT’ transfers.
Password Managers Under Attack, Shady Reward Apps on Google Play, Meta Account Center 2FA Bypass
The attacks on password managers and their users continue as Bitwarden and 1Password users have reported seeing paid ads for phishing sites in Google search results for the official login page of the password management vendors. Not only that, a new vulnerability in the popular open-source password management software KeePass has also been reported.
The Future Is Now: 2023 Metaverse And XR Predictions Worth Looking Into
Recent technological advancements have pushed the envelope of what modern technologies are capable of. Furthermore, these innovations have greatly changed the way users interact with such technologies. Given that our technological advancements, consumer behavior, and tech trends continue to evolve at breakneck speed, being aware of metaverse and XR predictions can help you better prepare for the future.
How to Make the Most Out of Your Business Software
While every business has software of one type or another, many companies are simply not making the most of what they have available. Essentially, this means that they are putting themselves in a position in which there are plenty of features that could simply end up getting unused, which is not only a real shame, but it is also bad for business as well. There are plenty of different ways in which you can make the most of your business software. Ultimately, what this means is that you are not having to invest in anything new, but you are simply making the most of what you have. Here are a few of the best tips and tricks that you can certainly look to follow. Let’s get started.
Microsoft is holding a surprise event and it might be about Bing and ChatGPT
Microsoft is holding a surprise, and secretive, launch event at its Redmond headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 7. It might be Bing ChatGPT integration’s coming out to party or something else altogether, we just don’t know yet. The Windows 11 parent company sent out invites to a select group...
Does usage-based pricing call for a new growth infrastructure stack? • TechCrunch
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. “It’s not either usage-based or subscription pricing,” VC firm OpenView wrote in its second State of Usage-Based Pricing...
