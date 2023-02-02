Read full article on original website
Related
appraisalbuzz.com
Black Knight: Significantly More Borrowers Are Paying Points at Closing
Black Knight Inc.’s Data & Analytics division has released its latest Mortgage Monitor Report, which finds that affordability remains a significant challenge in the market despite both home prices and interest rates having decreased from their peaks in 2022. One manifestation of this affordability challenge is the increasing trend...
appraisalbuzz.com
Superior Financial Solutions Now Does Paperless Loan Closings Powered by DocMagic
Superior Financial Solutions, a CUSO owned by Superior Financial Credit Union, is now using DocMagic’s Total eClose solution to handle completely paperless electronic mortgage loan closings for clients. What’s more, Superior Financial Credit Solutions is now performing e-closing ceremonies using remote online notarization (RON) through its title agency subsidiary....
appraisalbuzz.com
ATTOM Adds Propensity to Default Analytics to Data Offerings
ATTOM, a curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, says it has integrated propensity to default analytics into its U.S. property data warehouse, expanding the ATTOM Table of Data Elements with another layer of details to enhance market intelligence. The integration combines ATTOM’s comprehensive foreclosure and...
appraisalbuzz.com
Fannie Mae HPSI Suggests Consumer Housing Sentiment ‘Remains Subdued’
Fannie Mae says its Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased for the third consecutive month in January but still remains well below its pre-pandemic highs. Overall, the HPSI rose 0.6 points to 61.6, with three of the index’s six components increasing month over month, including those associated with home-selling conditions, home price outlook and household income.
Comments / 0