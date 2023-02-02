Read full article on original website
If you have seen LinkedIn or read appraisal-related blogs lately, you know the appraisal workforce is experiencing a wave of layoffs as mortgage lending activity continues to be anemic. While unsurprising, every downturn in housing finance and its related loss of jobs should be a stark reminder of how quickly business can pivot from a deluge to a trickle. The conditions this time, however, are such that we may also see the beginnings of drastic change to how collateral is valued in connection with mortgage loans.
