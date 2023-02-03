Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Are Pushkas Supposed to be Noisy? Can I Muffle the Clanking?
Anash.org feature: Dayan Levi Yitzchok Raskin, Rov of Anash in London, explores interesting Torah questions and halachic dilemmas including davening in a shul that faces the wrong way, mistakenly wearing Rabbeinu Tam for Shachris, aliya during pesukei dezimra, decorative doorways, and noisy pushkas. The following issues are discussed by Rabbi...
anash.org
15th of Shevat: Rosh Hashana for Trees
The 15th day of Shevat, commonly referred to as Tu B’Shevat, is the ‘Rosh Hashana’ of trees and is marked by eating fruits. Read about its minhagim and watch the Rebbe celebrate the day. The 15th day of Shevat is the ‘Rosh Hashana’ of trees and has...
anash.org
L’Chaim: Hoch – Garelik
The L’Chaim of Yanky Hoch of Montreal, Canada and Rivky Garelik of Crown Heights took place Monday night at Lubavitch Yeshiva.
anash.org
After Receiving Tehillim Birthday Gift, Zelensky Quotes Dovid Hamelech
In a rare display of his Jewish faith, President Volodymyr Zelensky quoted from a book of Tehillim given to him by the Jewish community before a group of foreign diplomats. Speaking before a delegation of foreign diplomats, President Volodymyr Zelensky quoted from a book of Tehillim given to him days earlier by the Jewish community as a gift for his 45th birthday.
anash.org
New ‘Ohr Chabad’ Settlement Gets Green Light
A new village for Lubavitcher Chassidim in the South of Eretz Yisroel has gotten the final go-ahead from Israel’s Housing Ministry, fulfilling a request the Rebbe made sixty years ago. Sixty years after the Rebbe wrote that “the time has come to look into [creating] a third Kfar Chabad,”...
Comments / 0