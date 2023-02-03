Read full article on original website
Vehicle removed from the Saline River near Hwy 63 bridge Sunday afternoon
Personnel with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department as well as a local towing service were busy removing a vehicle from the Saline River Sunday afternoon, February 5, 2023 near the Jim Young Bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren. Details at this hour are still very limited. However, it...
Warren High 2023 Track schedule announced
The 2023 Warren Lumberjack Track schedule was released Monday, February 6 and features 14 events between February 18 and May 5, including the Warren Jr. Lumberjack Relays to be held at Warren April 4. Saline River Chronicle will have coverage of the season throughout. The 8-4A Senior High District meet will be held April 25 in Monticello. See the complete schedule above.
Photo Special: Warren Lumberjack Cheerleaders cheer on the Jacks vs. Star City
From time-to-time we like to include photo albums of Warren’s talented Cheerleading team as they lead the cheering effort at Warren games. Below are a few photos from Warren’s games vs. Star City Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. This is our first Cheerleading photo album inside the new Lumberjack Arena! Go Jacks! Photos by Saline River Chronicle.
Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
Peggy Barnes named BCMC Employee of the Month
Pictured is Home Health Director Deena Cornish presenting the Bradley County Medical Center Employee of the Month award to Peggy Barnes of the Home Health Department. Peggy’s nomination mentioned that she is positive and supportive of all home health staff and patients and goes above and beyond what is expected. She coordinated a plan to replace steps for a patient that had a safety issue and took care of this herself. She will buy shower chairs and benches from yard sales and get them in working order for any patients that are in need. Additionally, Peggy is a team player and is willing to reschedule call days or patients without complaints and has also helped the Auxiliary advertise for the BCMC Thrift Shop that is located at Brunson.
Warren arrest report for January 30-February 6, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Strong first quarter put in by Lady Jacks in loss to Star City
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks fell to the very talented Star City Lady Bulldogs Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 by the final of 55-11 at Lumberjack Arena in Warren. Warren got the first basket of the ballgame, but the shooting struggles continued beyond the first quarter. The Lady Jacks put together a good first quarter defensively, holding Star City to just 10 points.
2023 Lumberjack and Lady Jack Soccer schedule released
The Warren Lumberjack and Lady Jack Soccer Clubs will open their 2023 season February 27 at Lakeside High in Lake Village according to the official schedule released Tuesday. The full schedule features a total of 24 matches between February 27 and April 28, 2023. Warren’s home openers for both the Lumberjacks and Lady Jacks is set for March 10 when the orange and black host Hope at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium.
Marilyn A. Pavia Moseley, 1945-2023
Marilyn A. Paiva Moseley, age 77, of Star City, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello, Arkansas. She was born on December 26, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late John Paiva and Janet Raposa Paiva. Other than her parents she is...
Lumberjack Maddox Lassiter signs to play football for Arkansas
Maddox “Maddog” Lassiter signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He played football and baseball for the Warren Lumberjacks. His brother, Hayden, also played football for the Lumberjacks and Ouachita Baptist University. Shown, from left, seated, are his mother, Heidi Lassiter; Maddox Lassiter; his father, Shannon Lassiter; back row, Hayden Lassiter and Hayden’s wife, Hannah Lassiter.
