San Marcos, TX

chatsports.com

UH unanimous No. 1 in volleyball poll

No. 1 Hawaii will enter its men’s volleyball series at Stanford as the unanimous pick atop the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Poll and the Big West now owns the top two spots. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with...
HONOLULU, HI
chatsports.com

Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll

After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Basketball Loses...Again

I’m going to be completely transparent with y’all: I had actually started writing this story a few days ago after LSU lost to Missouri on Wednesday night 87-77. But my grad school obligations got in the way and I couldn’t finish it. But I glanced at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Colorado announces Black & Gold Spring Game on April 22

The Colorado Buffaloes football Spring Game will be moving a bit later than past years. Coach Prime’s first Black & Gold showdown is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Folsom Field with a 1 p.m. MT kickoff. It will consist of “several activities” including the annual team scrimmage. A lot of hype will be expected considering it will be the first official event with Deion Sanders as CU football’s head coach.
BOULDER, CO
chatsports.com

Saturday's Top 25 Showdown vs. UConn is Sold Out

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton men's basketball will host its third straight sellout on Saturday afternoon when the Bluejays entertain No. 21 Connecticut at 1 p.m. Central. Limited standing room only tickets will go on sale on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office. Student...
OMAHA, NE
chatsports.com

John Michael Schmitz could bolster the middle of Washington’s line for years to come

Last season, John Michael Schmitz finished his sixth year of collegiate football, having used the extra year granted to college students during the pandemic to further refine his craft at the University of Minnesota. As a result, he represents an unusually polished college talent, coming out with the size, strength, and mental acuity of a player who has been in the pros for a year or two.
WASHINGTON, DC

