It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO