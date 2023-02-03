Read full article on original website
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Ramon Foster Takes Cue From AB And Claims James Harrison Committed Assault
Surely no one is surprised that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making outlandish statements again. This time Brown is accusing his teammate, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison, for giving him CTE. CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative condition associated with repeated head injuries or blows to...
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement
Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision
The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
2 Reported Finalists Named For Arizona Cardinals Coaching Job
Albert Breer of The MMQB identified three finalists for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position Sunday night. But one of them now appears to be off the table. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brian Flores is accepting the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator role. Breer said Flores, who ...
Yardbarker
Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
Yardbarker
Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings
It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
atozsports.com
Big name withdrawals from Minnesota Vikings coaching consideration
After the Minnesota Vikings let former Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell go, a highly active search for the next DC began. A search that is attracting some of the most sought-after names in the coaching circuit. The preferred name on the list is Denver Broncos’ DC Ejiro Evero. However, the Broncos...
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl
It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Plan
The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their ...
Yardbarker
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
